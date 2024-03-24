Nils Höglander and Vasily Podkolzin: Tips for Their Every Day Extra Work

Vancouver Canucks practices are fast-paced and full of detail from the assembly of coaches on the ice.

There is plenty of time spent on breakouts, battle drills, odd-man rush situations, forechecks, and special teams.

Aside from the hour or so that practice typically is, there is a lot of extra work put in before and after the drills.

Nils Höglander is a player you can find on the ice early on most days.

His goal for the extra work is to accomplish some of the things he cannot do during a full-team practice.

“I think it makes me get ready for practice and get a little bit warm before,” said Höglander. “Little things to be better like work on stickhandling or tipping pucks. In practice, you don't really have those opportunities to do those. So, before practice is a good time to do it.”

Höglander likes the fresh ice before practice, and he is out early every day putting in the extra work.