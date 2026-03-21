Marco Rossi is Battling to Get Back to His Best Form and is Finding It of Late

Rossi side view
By Chris Faber

In a season full of battling adversity, Marco Rossi is finding his groove to finish the season, and that sets him up for an exciting future with the Vancouver Canucks.  

Rossi’s stick has never been hotter in his NHL career.  

The 24-year-old centreman has nine points in his last four games and scored in three consecutive games earlier this week.  

“It feels good. I’ve said it before. It’s been a bit of a struggle this year with injuries and stuff. It’s not easy, especially when I came back,” said Rossi. “It all feels good now. I’m just trying to finish the season strong.”  

Rossi has been enjoying his new linemates, Brock Boeser and Liam Öhgren. The wingers have brought speed and smarts to the line, allowing Rossi to open up his offensive game.  

“It’s fun right now. It’s good chemistry so far,” said Rossi of his new line. “Everyone brings something different to the line. Liam brings so much speed, tries to win the battles down low, and gives us the puck. Brock has a really good shot, and he reads the game really well. I just try to do my playmaking stuff and try to find them.”  

Öhgren and Rossi didn’t play together when they were with the Minnesota Wild, but Rossi knew there was skill and speed in the young Swede’s game. Rossi speaks highly of the energy that Öhgren brings to their line.  

“You always knew that he was that kind of player. He’s a really fast guy, and his shot is really good,” said Rossi of Öhgren creating space on his line.  

“He brings speed, he goes on the forecheck really hard, and when he gets the puck, he tries to find us, and he tries to get open again.”  

On top of his strong play at five-on-five, Rossi is contributing on the Canucks’ first power play unit. He is working the left half-wall position, and Head Coach Adam Foote has highlighted his vision and playmaking ability.  

This playmaking ability can be seen here on Elias Pettersson’s power play goal on Tuesday night.

Rossi says the reward that he is receiving on the scoresheet right now is a good feeling after so much hard work on his game.  

“It’s important to keep going,” said Rossi. “I’ve had to battle through a little bit, but it feels good for sure.”  

His focus for the remainder of the season is to finish strong and set himself up for success next year. Rossi has been working hard to get back to his best form, and the last stretch of games is showing fans what the 24-year-old is capable of when he is firing on all cylinders.

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