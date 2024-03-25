Jonathan Lekkerimäki Joins Abbotsford Canucks

Jonathan Lekkerimäki’s arrival in North America is just another step in the long process of becoming a better pro hockey player.

With his season finished in the SHL, the 19-year-old winger will set up shop in Abbotsford for the next few weeks in the hopes of getting a call to return to Sweden to try out for a spot on the World Championship roster.

“It would be awesome, it’s always been a dream to play for the national team,” said Lekkerimäki. “It is a challenge. Everyone is better, [they are] at higher speed and [have] bigger guys. So, it would be challenging, of course, but we will have to see what happens.”

In an effort to help Lekkerimäki’s chances of representing his country, the Canucks decided it was best for him to practice and perhaps play with their AHL team instead of training by himself in Sweden. This short trial will also give the club an opportunity to get a better understanding of what Lekkerimäki needs to continue his development.

“We are happy to have a chance to work more closely with Jonathan over the next little while,” said Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin. “Jeremy Colliton and his staff as well as our development team have done a great job in helping our players the past couple of seasons. We have seen a number of guys including Nils Höglander, Vasily Podkolzin, Linus Karlsson and Arshdeep Bains benefit from spending time in the AHL and developing their skillset. Over the next few weeks, Jonathan has a great opportunity to learn more about the North American game and our organization."

Like any player, what Lekkerimäki does with this time as an Abbotsford Canuck and any future opportunities is totally up to him. This taste of AHL action will not only help him prepare for the Worlds but will also get him set for training camp this fall.

“I’m excited, it’s going to be really fun,” Lekkerimäki said about coming to North America. “It is my dream to play in the NHL and if I get a chance for that, I will do everything to prepare for that to be my future. That said, right now my focus is learning as much as I can from my time with the Abbotsford Canucks.”

Lekkerimäki finished the season with 19 goals and 12 assists through 46 games played. It was a strong bounce-back year for a player who had a slow start to his pro career a couple of seasons ago because of a bout of mononucleosis.