Join the Canucks as They Help Make This Spring Break Memorable: Next Gen Night is Here!

Vancouver, B.C. – With spring break in full swing for many kids and families in the Lower Mainland, the Vancouver Canucks are proud to showcase the next generation of Canucks fans when they host the Calgary Flames on March 23rd during Next Gen Night, presented by Esso. Give your spring break the boost it deserves and enjoy a fun and exciting night at Rogers Arena as the Canucks take on their division rivals!

“Celebrating the next generation of hockey players and fans is one of the most entertaining and loud nights of the year at Rogers Arena” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “The future of hockey lives here, and we look forward to highlighting some great talent and celebrating our young fans.”

Give your kids a chance to play where the pros play with ‘just for kids’ ball hockey on the Toyota Plaza. Pick up a stick, try the game and test your skills with other young players.

The fingerprints of the next generation will be found throughout the game. Michaella will join Elizabeth Irving for the anthem, Zach will serve as our Canucks Junior Reporter and Lily will be joining Ronil Desani and Kat Stefankiewicz as hosts for the evening! Charlie will also be accompanying Al Murdoch on the mic as a junior Public Address Announcer.

The first intermission will feature Tim Hortons Mini Minor, showcasing the next generation of players, as well as a performance from Shea Liu. The second intermission will see the Esso Minor Hockey Challenge and junior magician Blake perform.

Sections 122-103 will be the place to be on the concourse for additional youth activities on Saturday. BC Hockey and the World Alliance Hockey Ball will be hosting booths to introduce opportunities to learn more about hockey, alongside face painters, poster making opportunities, a balloon station, a chance for kids to write letters to the players, and junior magician Blake!

Tickets are still available to this game and other Community and Fan Engagement nights. For more information, please visit canucks.com/tickets.

Upcoming Community and Fan Engagement Nights

March 23 Next Gen Night, presented by Esso vs Calgary Flames

March 25 Community Heroes Night, presented by BCLC vs Los Angeles Kings

April 10 Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon, presented by TD vs Arizona Coyotes

April 16 Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Pepsi vs Calgary Flames