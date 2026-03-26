Game Notes: Canucks vs. Kings

LAST GAME PLAYED – MAR. 24/26: VAN 3 vs ANA 5

Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring with a power play goal at 5:45 of the first…Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek had the assists…Alex Killorn tied the game 5:26 int the second…Mikael Granlund gave Anaheim the lead 2:24 later…Brock Boeser evened the game at two with 6:47 left in the middle frame…Hronek and Pettersson had the assists…Granlund scored his second of the game 61 seconds into the third…Drew O’Connor tied the game 1:21 later…Evander Kane had the lone helper…Mason McTavish gave the Ducks the lead at 5:45 of the third…Troy Terry scored an empty-netter with five seconds left in regulation…Hronek and Kane each had five shots…Marco Rossi had three hits…Zeev Buium blocked two shots…Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.

LAST 5 – vs LOS ANGELES

Nov. 29/25: VAN 1 at LAK 2 (OT)

Feb. 26/25: VAN 3 at LAK 2 (OT)

at LAK 2 (OT) Jan. 16/25: VAN 1 vs LAK 5

Nov. 7/24: VAN 4 at LAK 2

at LAK 2 Apr. 6/24: VAN 3 at LAK 6

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 28 times on March 26 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 12-16-0-0. This includes a 6-5-0-0 record at home. Vancouver is 3-0-0-0 all-time on March 26 against Los Angeles, with all three matchups coming at home, and the previous two being Canucks shutouts (2002 and 2012).

have played 28 times on March 26 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 12-16-0-0.

PETEY FOR 200, 300, AND 500

Recording two assists on Mar. 24/26 vs ANA, Elias Pettersson reached the 300-assist and 500-point milestones in his career. Pettersson becomes the second-fastest player in Canucks history to record 500 career points (533 games), trailing on Thomas Gradin (529).

reached the 300-assist and 500-point milestones in his career. Scoring two goals on Mar. 17/26 vs FLA, Elias Pettersson reached the 200-goal milestone in his career. He became the fourth-fastest Canuck to reach the mark (530 games), only behind Pavel Bure (328), Tony Tanti (387) and Markus Naslund (509). Pettersson also became the sixth-fastest Swedish player in NHL history to reach the 200-goal plateau, trailing only Kent Nilsson (363), Mats Sundin (458), Henrik Setterberg (487), Mats Naslund (493) and Filip Forsberg (529). With his second goal, Pettersson tied Todd Bertuzzi for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play points list (163).

reached the 200-goal milestone in his career. He became the fourth-fastest Canuck to reach the mark (530 games), only behind Pavel Bure (328), Tony Tanti (387) and Markus Naslund (509).

POWER PETEY ACTIVATED

Recording two power play assists on Mar. 24/26 vs ANA, Elias Pettersson passed J.T. Miller for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (167).

passed J.T. Miller for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (167). With an assist on Filip Hronek’s power play goal on Mar. 21/26 vs STL. Elias Pettersson tied J.T. Miller for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (165).

tied J.T. Miller for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (165). Recording two power play points on Mar. 17/26 vs FLA, Elias Pettersson passed Todd Bertuzzi for the 10th-most power play points by a Canucks player in franchise history (164).

BROCKSTAR

Scoring his 17th goal of the season on Mar. 24/26 vs ANA, Brock Boeser passed Tony Tanti for the ninth-most points in franchise history (471).

passed Tony Tanti for the ninth-most points in franchise history (471). With an assist on March 19/26 vs TBL, Brock Boeser reached the 250-assist milestone in his career, becoming the seventh player in Canucks history with 200+ goals and 250+ assists (Stan Smyl, Trevor Linden, Markus Naslund, Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, and Elias Pettersson are the others). Boeser also became the 10th forward from the 2015 Draft to hit the 250-assist mark, and the eighth player with at least 200 career goals and 250 career assists.

reached the 250-assist milestone in his career, becoming the seventh player in Canucks history with 200+ goals and 250+ assists (Stan Smyl, Trevor Linden, Markus Naslund, Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, and Elias Pettersson are the others). Recording two points (1-1-2) on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, Brock Boeser recorded the 100th multipoint game of his career, becoming the 14th player in Canucks history to hit the century mark.

CAN’T STOP KARLY

Putting home his 12th goal of the season and adding an assist on Mar. 7/26 at WPG, Linus Karlsson has 10 even-strength goals and 25 even-strength points, both good for t-5th amongst NHL rookies this season (11 goals and t-9th and 27 points and 8th respectively as of Mar. 26/26).

“A THREE… GOOD FROM FELDKIRCH”

With three points (1-2-3) on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, Marco Rossi notched his sixth career three-point game, the third-most amongst players from Austria. He only trails Thomas Vanek (47) and Michael Grabner (12).

NEVER SAY NEVER

Coming back to win 4-3 in a shootout on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, the Canucks earned the franchise’s fifth-ever win when trailing by multiple goals in the final five minutes of regulation, and only the third time since the turn of the century.

TWICE AS NICE

Scoring two goals on Mar. 6/26 at CHI, Brock Boeser now has 35 career multi-goal efforts in his career, the fifth-most in Canucks history, trailing only Pavel Bure (53), Markus Naslund (49), Daniel Sedin (43), and Tony Tanti (42).

CHI-TOWN MAGIC

Defeating the Blackhawks 6-3 on Mar. 6/26 at the United Center, the Canucks have now won eight consecutive games on the road against Chicago, extending their record for their longest road win streak against a single opponent in franchise history.

DENIUS PETTERSHOTS

Recording two blocked shots on Mar. 4/26 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson now has 91 blocked shots this season, passing Nick Bonino (90 in 2014.15) for the most blocked shots in a single season by a Canucks forward.

now has 91 blocked shots this season, passing Nick Bonino (90 in 2014.15) for the most blocked shots in a single season by a Canucks forward. Blocking seven shots on Feb. 25/26 vs WPG, Elias Pettersson set a new Canucks single-game record for most blocked shots in a game by a forward.

HOME COOKIN’

With two assists on Mar. 4/26 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Pavel Bure for the eighth-most home points (regular season + playoffs) in Canucks history (262).

ARRIVEDERCI MILANO CORTINA

With the 2026 Winter Olympics concluding on February 22, the five members of the Canucks organization completed their first Olympic experience: Kevin Lankinen captured a bronze medal with Team Finland. Filip Hronek recorded five points (0-5-5) in five games with Team Czechia. Elias Pettersson scored two goals and had a +2 rating in five games with Team Sweden. Teddy Blueger appeared in four games for Team Latvia, registering one assist. Anri Ravinskis played in all four of Team Latvia’s games, averaging 6:29 of time on ice.

organization completed their first Olympic experience:

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Pierre-Olivier Joseph activated from Injured Reserve, Mar. 21

Victor Mancini re-signed to a two-year contract extension, Mar. 20

Jayden Grubbe acquired from Edmonton in exchange for Josh Bloom, Mar. 13

A sixth-round pick in 2026 acquired from Washington in exchange for David Kämpf, Mar. 6

Curtis Douglas claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay, Mar. 6

A sixth-round pick in 2026 acquired from Boston in exchange for Lukas Reichel, Mar. 6

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 6

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6

Cole Clayton assigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6

A second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2026 acquired from Columbus in exchange for Conor Garland, Mar. 5

Jack Thompson acquired from San Jose in exchange for Jett Woo, Mar. 5

Cole Clayton recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 5

A second-round pick in 2027 and fourth-round pick in 2029 acquired from Dallas in exchange for Tyler Myers, Mar. 4

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 3

Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Mar. 2, Mar. 3

Thatcher Demko placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve, Mar. 3

Guillaume Brisebois placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford, Mar. 1

Zeev Buium activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25

Marco Rossi activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25

Brock Boeser activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25

Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Feb. 18, Feb. 25

Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 25

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Mar. 17/26 vs FLA

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 24/26 vs ANA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Mar. 17/26 vs FLA

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 31/26 vs TOR

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Mar. 19/26 vs TBL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 12/26 vs NSH

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Mar. 21/26 vs STL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 12/26 vs NSH

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Mar. 21/26 vs STL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 6/26 at CHI

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Mar. 24/26 vs ANA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, 2x, Latest Mar. 6/26 at CHI

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 6, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, 2nd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 5x, Latest Mar. 9/26 vs OTT

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 8x, Latest Mar. 24/26 vs ANA

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 13x, Latest Jan. 27/26 vs SJS

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 6/26 at BUF

Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI

Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 4, Jan. 31/26 vs TOR

Fewest Shots, Game: 14, Mar. 2 vs DAL

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI

Fewest Hits, Game: 3, 4x, Latest Feb. 28/26 at SEA

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 6, 2x, Latest Mar. 19/26 vs TBL

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 11 games, Dec. 30/25 - Jan. 19/26 (0-9-2)

Longest Pointless Streak: 8 games, Jan. 6-19/26 (0-8-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 14-2-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 7-39-7

Allow 4+ Goals: 2-31-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 19-10-6

Scoring First: 11-12-4

Allowing First Goal: 10-29-4

On 0 Days Rest: 4-3-4

On 1 Day Rest: 9-29-1

On 2 Days Rest: 7-8-2

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-1

Score a PPG: 13-14-4

Give up a PPG: 11-25-5

25 or More Shots on Goal: 11-25-3

Less than 25 shots: 10-16-5

THREE STARS – MARCH

Hronek (15 pts)

Rossi (10 pts)

Pettersson (10 pts)

DeBrusk (5 pts)

M. Pettersson (5 pts)

Karlsson (5 pts)

Lankinen (5 pts)

Boeser (5 pts)

FEBRUARY WINNER – Tolopilo (5 pts)

JANUARY WINNER – Lankinen, DeBrusk, Tolopilo (10 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – Demko, Öhgren (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

\5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection*

UPCOMING SCHEDULE