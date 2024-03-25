Game Notes: Canucks vs. Kings

LAST GAME PLAYED – MAR. 23/24: VAN 4 vs CGY 2

Nils Höglander opened the scoring 48 seconds into the first period…Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland picked up the assists… Höglander extended the lead to two at 8:16 of the second…Pettersson and Garland recorded their second points of the night on Höglander’s 22nd of the season…Calgary got one back with 1:29 left in the second…J.T. Miller re-established the two-goal lead with a power play goal at 16:43 of the third period…Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes were credited with the assists…Elias Lindholm scored an unassisted empty net goal with 1:10 left in the third…Calgary scored a late goal to make it a 4-2 game…Garland, Miller, and Höglander each had four shots on goal…Vasily Podkolzin, Sam Lafferty, and Filip Hronek co-led the team in hits with four…Tyler Myers and Nikita Zadorov each had three blocked shots…Casey DeSmith made 22 saves.

LAST 5 - vs LOS ANGELES

Mar. 5/24: VAN 2 at LAK 1 (OT)

at LAK 1 (OT) Feb. 29/24: VAN 1 vs LAK 5

Apr. 10/23: VAN 0 at LAK 3

Apr. 2/23: VAN 1 vs LAK 4

Mar. 18/23: VAN 3 at LAK 2 (SO)

IT’S MILLER TIME

Recording a power play goal on Mar. 23/24 vs CGY, J.T. Miller reached the 90-point plateau for the second time in his career, becoming the 4th player in franchise history with multiple 90+ point seasons.

By recording his 90th point of the season in just his 71st game on Mar. 23/24 vs CGY, J.T. Miller tied Daniel Sedin for the 7th fewest games played in a season to reach the 90-point mark. Alexander Mogilny is the fastest, taking only 59 games in 1995.96.

Playing in his 350th game in a Canucks uniform on Mar. 13/24 vs COL, J.T. Miller (386 points) ranks 2nd for most points by a player within their first 350 games with the franchise. Pavel Bure (392 points) paces the list.

After registering a goal and an assist on Mar. 13/24 vs COL, J.T. Miller (63 GP) ranks t-7th for most such efforts in franchise history. He is currently tied with Tony Tanti. Daniel Sedin paces the list (145 GP).

Scoring the overtime winner Mar. 5/24 at LAK, J.T. Miller tied Brendan Morrison for second place on the Canucks’ all-time overtime goals list with nine, trailing only Daniel Sedin (16).

Registering his 80th point of the season in the 61st game of the season on Feb. 27/24 vs PIT, J.T. Miller required the t-5th fewest games to record 80 points in a season in Canucks franchise history. Alexander Mogilny (60 GP, 1995.96), Pavel Bure x2 (56 GP, 1992.93 and 59 GP, 1993.94), and Henrik Sedin (60 GP, 2009.10) all pace the list. He is tied with Daniel Sedin (61 GP, 2009.10). Miller also became the 4th player in franchise history to record three straight 80-point seasons. Henrik Sedin (4 seasons), Daniel Sedin (3 seasons) and Markus Naslund (3 seasons) are the only others to accomplish this feat.

Recording his 30th goal of the season on Feb. 27/24 vs PIT, J.T. Miller recorded his third season with 30+ goals and 50+ assists for the Canucks. Miller has the most such seasons in franchise history. He passed Markus Naslund and Daniel Sedin who each had two such seasons. Miller (2021.22 – 2023.24) also recorded his third straight 30-goal season, tying Pavel Bure (1991.91 – 1993.94) for the 5th longest stretch in franchise history. Markus Naslund (5 seasons, 2000.01 – 2005.06) and Tony Tanti (5 seasons, 1983.84 – 1987.88) pace the list.

Scoring a short-handed goal on Feb. 27/24 vs PIT, J.T. Miller (7 short-handed goals) ranks t-5th for most short-handed goals scored at home in franchise history. Stan Smyl (9), Alexandre Burrows (9), Petri Skriko (8), and Pavel Bure (8) all pace the list.

J.T. Miller (79 points) ranks 5th for most points recorded in a player's first 60 games of a season in Canucks franchise history. Alexander Mogilny (92 points, 1995.96), Pavel Bure (85 points, 1992.93 and 1993.94) and Henrik Sedin (80 points, 2009.10) all pace the list.

Assisting on three goals on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, J.T. Miller recorded his 13th three assist game with the Canucks. He ranks 5th for most in franchise history. Henrik Sedin (36 GP), Quinn Hughes (21 GP), Daniel Sedin (18 GP) and Thomas Gradin (15 GP) all pace the list.

With three assists on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, J.T. Miller became the 4th Canucks forward with 50 assists through 60 games in a season. Henrik Sedin (4x), Daniel Sedin, and Andre Boudrias are the only other forwards.

By opening scoring for the Canucks on Feb. 22/24 at SEA, J.T. Miller has recorded five goals through a three-game stretch from Feb. 19/24 to Feb. 22/24. His five goals are the most in his career over a three-game stretch.

J.T. Miller (76 points) ranks 4th for most points recorded by a player before their team’s 60th game of the season in franchise history. Pavel Bure (84 points, 1992.93) paces the list.

Scoring three goals (and adding an assist) Feb. 19 at MIN, J.T. Miller became the third player in franchise history to record a hat trick against the Wild, joining Ryan Kesler (Apr. 7/11) and Markus Naslund (Nov. 21/07).

By scoring the GWG at 4:55 in OT on Feb. 11/24 at WSH, J.T. Miller became the third Canuck to score a goal in the final five seconds of OT. Sami Salo (4:59, Oct. 20/06) and Daniel Sedin (4:55, Oct. 7/07) are the only other players to complete this feat in franchise history.

QUINNSANITY

Picking up an assist on Mar. 23/24 vs CGY, Quinn Hughes became the first defenceman in franchise history to reach the 80-point mark in a season.

Recording two assists on Mar. 19/24 vs BUF, Quinn Hughes (295 assists) ranks t-9th for most assists (regular season and playoffs combined) by an NHL defenseman prior to their 25th birthday. He is tied with Al Macinnis, Brian Leetch (301) ranks 8th, and Bobby Orr (471) paces list.

Posting a multi-assist game on Mar. 19/24 vs BUF, Quinn Hughes (63 GP) ranks 5th for most multi-assist games by an NHL defenseman within their first 6 seasons in the league. Gary Suter (64 GP) ranks 4th and Paul Coffey (104) paces the list.

Posting an assist on Mar. 16/24 vs WSH, Quinn Hughes currently ranks 2nd for most career assists in franchise history (regular season and playoffs combined). Hughes currently has 293 assists (now 295). Alexander Edler (340 assists) paces the list.

Picking up an assist on the opening goal on Mar. 16/24 vs WSH, Quinn Hughes broke his own franchise record for most points in a single season by a defenceman (77 points).

Assisting on Brock Boeser’s goal on Mar. 16/24 vs WSH, Quinn Hughes recorded his 64th assist of the season, marking the seventh-highest single-season total in franchise history. Henrik Sedin (83 in 2009.10) holds the single-season record.

Recording his second straight 75-point season by assisting on two goals on Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, Quinn Hughes became the 12th defencemen in NHL history to accomplish this feat.

Scoring his 13th goal of the season on Mar. 7/24 at VGK, Quinn Hughes is the third defenseman in the past 20 years in franchise history to have as many goals in a season. Christian Erhoff (14, 2010.11) was the last defenseman in complete this feat.

Recording two assists, including his 60th of the season, on Mar. 5/24 at LAK, Quinn Hughes became the fourth defenceman in NHL history with three straight 60-assist seasons, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby Orr, and Ray Bourque.

After eclipsing the 70-point mark on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, Quinn Hughes (2 seasons) ranks t-3rd for most 70+ point seasons recorded before a player’s 25th birthday in Canucks franchise history. Tony Tanti (4 seasons) and Trevor Linden (3 seasons) pace the list.

Recording two assists Feb. 19 at MIN, Quinn Hughes reached 55 assists on the season, reaching that mark for the third time in his career. In doing so, he became the 5th defenceman in NHL history with at least 3+ 55 assist seasons before their 25th birthday.

After recording two helpers on Feb. 19/24 at MIN, Quinn Hughes (309, now 320) has sole possession of 5th place for most career points by a defenceman in Canucks franchise history. Jyrki Lumme (321), Dennis Kearns (321), Mattias Ohlund (325) and Alexander Edler (409) pace the list.

By recording an assist on Feb. 11/24 at WSH, Quinn Hughes (170 GP) recorded his 150th career road point. He is t-4th for fewest games required to reach that mark. He is tied with Ray Bourque and Bobby Orr (146 GP) paces the list.

Quinn Hughes (53 assists) ranks t-1st for most assists recorded through a players first 53 games of a season in franchise history. He is tied with Henrik Sedin (53 assists, 2009.10).

SETTING RECORDS

By defeating the Canadiens on Mar. 21/24, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks (44 wins) recorded the second most wins through the first 70 games of a season in franchise history. Only the 2010.11 Canucks (45 wins) had more.

After recording the third shared shutout in franchise history on Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks reached the 90-point mark this season. Doing so in 66 games, this marked the third time in franchise history they have completed this feat in 66 games or fewer. The previous instances were set by the 2011.12 Canucks (65 GP) and the 2010.11 Canucks (66 GP).

Recording a comeback win on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks (38-16-6) matched the franchise record for most wins recorded through 60 games. The 2010.11 and 2011.12 Canucks also completed this feat. The 2023.24 Canucks have also recorded 20 wins through 28 home games, matching the franchise record set by the 1992.93, 2005.06 and 2009.10 Canucks.

After scoring four goals on Feb. 15/24 vs DET, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks have 203 goals in just 55 games this season. They currently rank 4th for most goals scored as a team through the first 55 games of a season. The 1992.93 Canucks pace the list with 243 goals. This marked the 6th time the Canucks scored 200+ goals within their first 55 games of a season and the first time since 1992.93.

By defeating the Blackhawks in Chicago on Feb. 13/24, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks (30 GP) required the t-2nd fewest games to record 40 road points in a season. The 2011.12 Vancouver Canucks also completed this feat. The 2002.03 Vancouver Canucks (29 GP) pace the list.

The 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks (73 points) own the franchise record for most standing points recorded through 50 games of a season. The previous record was held by the 2010.11 Canucks who had 71 points through 50 games.

HÖGGING THE PUCK

Nils Höglander has scored all 22 of his goals this season at even strength. He has scored all but two goals at even strength during his career.

After scoring two goals in the opening period on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Nils Höglander set his career high for goals in a season with 14 (now 22). His previous high was 13 set in his rookie season in 2020.21.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM

The Vancouver Canucks have the best first period goal differential in the league (+39). The single-season franchise record is +35, set by the 2011.12 Canucks.

With Nils Höglander’s first period tally Mar. 23 vs CGY, the Canucks scored their 16th goal within the first three minutes of a game, good for the most in the NHL.

BIG Z

Netting two goals on Mar. 21/24 vs MTL, Nikita Zadorov became the fifth Canucks defenseman with a multi-goal game against the Canadiens. The only others were Doug Lidster (Jan. 7/90), Adrian Aucoin (Mar. 27/99), Mattias Ohlund (Mar. 27/99), and Ed Jovanovski (Nov. 18/03).

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson have both recorded 80 points in fewer than 70 career games of a season. They joined Daniel and Henrik Sedin as the only teammates in franchise history to complete this feat.

Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith saved a combined 22 shots on Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, they recorded a shared shutout for the third time in franchise history. The previous instances were Dec. 6/11 vs COL (6-0) and Feb. 22/15 at NYI (4-0).

With each scoring on Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, the Canucks improved to 16-0-1 when both J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson each score a goal in the same game on home ice.

Assisting on a goal on Mar. 3/24 at ANA, Filip Hronek recorded his 40th assist of the season, joining Quinn Hughes as the only other defenseman on the team with as many. Hronek and Hughes became the first defenseman duo to each record at least 40 assists in a season in Canucks franchise history.

After Quinn Hughes recorded an assist to reach the 70-point mark on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson and Hughes became the first teammate trio in Canucks franchise history to each have 70 points within their first 60 games played in a season.

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson both needed only 55 games to reach 70 points this season. They both rank t-7th for fewest games needed to reach that mark. Pettersson (2022.23, 54 GP) ranks t-5th. They are also the 4th different duo to record 70+ points within their teams first 55 games since 2007.

After both recording two goals in a 5-4 win on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser have each scored a goal in the same game 34 times. The Canucks have a record of 32-1-1 in such games (now 32-2-1).

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson are the fastest Canucks duo to record 60 points in a season, reaching the mark in 46 games. The previous record was 48 games in 2009.10 held by Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

VENI, VIDI, PETEY

Scoring the GWG on Mar. 19/24 vs BUF, Elias Pettersson (32 GWGs) ranks t-5th for most game-winning goals in franchise history. He is tied with Pavel Bure, Trevor Linden (33) ranks 4th, and Daniel Sedin (86) paces the list.

Recording his 80th point of the season on Mar. 19/24 vs BUF, Elias Pettersson (two seasons) ranks t-6th for most 80+ point seasons in franchise history.

Posting a multi-goal game on Mar. 19/24 vs BUF, Elias Pettersson recorded his 29th career multi-goal game, ranking t-7th for most multi-goal games in franchise history, tied with Todd Bertuzzi.

Elias Pettersson recorded a three-point game on Mar. 19/24 vs BUF, marking his 36th career three-point game. He currently ranks 9th for most three-point games in franchise history, Trevor Linden (37 GP) is 8th and Thomas Gradin (38 GP) is 9th. He also recorded his 12th three-point game of the season, the most in a season by a Canuck since Daniel (15) and Henrik Sedin (12) in 2009.10.

Recording a power play goal on Mar. 19/24 vs BUF, Elias Pettersson (50) ranks 4th for most power play goals by a primary centre in Canucks franchise history. Bo Horvat (67) paces the list.

Assisting on a goal on Mar. 7/24 at VGK, Elias Pettersson became the 2nd fastest player in Canucks franchise history to record 400 career points. He required 390 games to reach that mark. Pavel Bure (360 GP) was the fastest. He also became the 5th fastest Swedish-born player to record 400 career points in NHL history. Pettersson is the first member of the 2017 NHL draft class to reach this mark.

Tying the game with his 30th of the season on Mar. 5/24 at LAK, Elias Pettersson became the first player from the 2017 draft class to record three 30+ goal seasons.

Scoring the 165th goal of his career Feb. 19 at MIN, Elias Pettersson tied Ulf Dahlen for the sixth-most goals by a Swedish born player within their first six NHL seasons.

After recording a three-assist game on Feb. 15/24 vs DET, Elias Pettersson became the 10th player in franchise history to record at least 10 three-assist games with the franchise.

By recording a three-point game on Feb. 15/24 vs DET, Elias Pettersson (395 points, now 405) passed Brendan Morrison for 4th place for most career points among primary centres in franchise history. Bo Horvat (420), Thomas Gradin (550) and Henrik Sedin (1070) pace the list.

After recording three points on Feb. 10/24 at DET, Elias Pettersson (17) ranks t-5th for most 3+ point performances on the road in franchise history. Daniel Sedin (31 GP) paces the list.

THATCHER THE SNATCHER

Thatcher Demko was named NHL’s third star of the week on Mar. 11/24. During the week, Demko went undefeated and posted a record of 3-0-0. He had a 0.81 GAA and .969 save percentage through the week. He also helped the team record the third shared shutout in franchise history. Demko allowed only two goals in his starts during the week.

After recording the win on Mar. 7/24 at VGK, Thatcher Demko (50) ranks t-4th for most wins on the road (regular season and playoffs combined). He tied Jacob Markstrom (50). Dan Cloutier (55), Kirk McLean (102), and Roberto Luongo (120) all pace the list.

Thatcher Demko matched his career high for most wins in a season (33, now 34) requiring 16 fewer games on Mar. 7/24 at VGK. He set his career high in the 2021.22 season.

Thatcher Demko (40 GP) owns the franchise record for fewest games needed to reach 30 wins in a season. The previous record was set by Roberto Luongo who had 30 wins in 48 games in 2008.09. Demko (40 GP) ranks t-9th for fewest games needed to reach 30 wins in a season in NHL history. He is the 5th active goaltender to complete this feat.

Thatcher Demko recorded his 110th career win on Feb.13/24 at CHI, he holds sole possession of 4th place for most wins by a goaltender in Canucks franchise history. Roberto Luongo (252), Kirk McLean (211) and Richard Brodeur (126) all pace the list.

Thatcher Demko owns the franchise record for most wins in a non-overlapping 20 game stretch. Demko recorded 17 wins in his last 20 games lasting from Dec. 9/24 - Feb. 13/24, the previous record was 16, held by Dan Cloutier, Roberto Luongo, and Ryan Miller.

Thatcher Demko recorded a career-high nine-game winning streak lasting from Jan. 6/24 at NJD – Feb. 6/24 at CAR. He tied Dan Cloutier for the longest win streak in Canucks franchise history.

After recording a win on Feb. 6/24 at CAR, Thatcher Demko (45, now 49) currently ranks 4th for most wins by a Canucks goalie on the road in the regular season. Dan Cloutier (50), Kirk McLean (86) and Roberto Luongo (105) all pace the list.

GOOD, BETTER, BOES-T

Recording the primary assist on J.T. Miller’s overtime winner on Mar. 5/24 at LAK, Brock Boeser recorded the 200th assist of his career, becoming the 20th forward in franchise history to hit that mark.

After scoring on the power play on Feb. 29/24 vs LAK, Brock Boeser has recorded 15 power play goals this season. Only three other Canucks have scored as many in a season in the past 20 years, Daniel Sedin (18, 2010.11, & 16, 2006.07), Ryan Kesler (15, 2010.11), and Anson Carter (15, 2005.06).

Scoring 20 goals in 28 home games, Brock Boeser required the t-4th fewest games to reach that mark. Tony Tanti (22 GP, 1983.84), Thomas Gradin (23 GP, 1981.82), and Alexander Mogilny (24 GP, 1995.96) are the only others to complete the feat faster.

Recording two goals and the GWG in OT on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, Brock Boeser (28 GP) tied Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat for 8th place for most multi-goal games in franchise history.

Scoring two goals on Feb. 24/24 vs BOS, Brock Boeser became the third Canuck in the past 20 years to record 32+ goals through 60 games in a season. Ryan Kessler (33 goals, 2010.11) and Daniel Sedin (32 goals, 2010.11) are the other players.

Assisting on a goal on Feb. 20/24 at COL, Brock Boeser set a career high for points in a season with 57 points (31-26-57) in 58 games. His previous best was set in the 2018.19 season (56 points, 69 GP).

By scoring a hat trick on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Brock Boeser became the eighth player in franchise history to record three hat tricks in a season. Ryan Kesler was the last player to complete this feat in 2010.11.

Brock Boeser ranks t-5th for most hat tricks (6) recorded by a player in Canucks franchise history. Stan Smyl (7), Pavel Bure (9), Markus Naslund (10) and Tony Tanti (10) all pace the list.

Boeser also reached the 30-goal mark in a season for the first time in his career, accomplishing this feat in only 49 games into the season. He joined Bo Horvat (42 GP, 2022.23) and Markus Naslund (41 GP, 2002.03) as the third Canuck in the past 25 years to score 30 goals before their 50th game of the season.

FIRST PAST THE POST

Scoring his 30th goal of the season on Mar. 5/24 at LAK, Elias Pettersson joined Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller at the 30-goal plateau. The Canucks are the first team in the NHL this season to have three 30+ goal scorers.

With J.T. Miller scoring his 25th, 26th, and 27th goals of the season Feb. 19 at MIN, the Canucks became the first team in the NHL this season with three 25+ goal scorers.

The Canucks were the first team in the NHL to have 11 players with 10 or more goals this season.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Christian Felton signed to a one-year entry-level contract, Mar. 14

D Elias Pettersson assigned to Abbotsford from Orebro, Mar. 13

Arturs Silovs recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 12

Dakota Joshua retroactively placed on LTIR, Mar. 12

Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 9

Vasily Podkolzin reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 8

Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Guillaume Brisebois activated from LTIR and assigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6

Vasily Podkolzin reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6

Carson Soucy activated from LTIR, Mar. 5

Guillaume Brisebois placed on waivers, Mar. 5

Matt Irwin reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 4

Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 2

Matt Irwin recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 2

Elias Pettersson agreed to terms on an eight-year contract, Mar. 2

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 1

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Mar. 23/24 vs CGY

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16 vs WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 13/24 vs COL

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Mar. 23/24 vs CGY

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 13/24 vs COL

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Feb. 29/24 vs LAK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 10/24 at DET

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Mar. 16 vs WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 24/24 vs STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 3/24 at ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Feb. 22/24 at SEA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Feb. 20/24 at COL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Jan. 2/24 vs. OTT, 1st period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 10, Feb. 19/24 at MIN

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 7, Feb. 19/24 at MIN, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 7x, Latest Mar. 9/24 vs WPG

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 4, Feb. 19/24 at MIN

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Feb. 27/24 vs PIT

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

Most Shots, Period: 20, Mar. 9/24 vs WPG, 1st period

Most Shots, OT: 6, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Mar. 13/24 vs COL

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 46, 20/24 vs TOR

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 25, Jan. 15/24 at CBJ, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 7, Feb. 27/24 vs PIT

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 17, 2x, Latest Mar. 21/24 vs MTL

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 1, Feb. 13/24 at CHI, 1st period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 4x, Latest Mar. 5/24 at LAK

Most Hits, Game: 45, Feb. 24/24 vs BOS

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, 2x, Latest Jan. 6/24 – Jan. 13/24

Longest Point Streak: 12 games, Jan. 6/24 – Feb. 6/24

Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Feb. 17/24 - Feb. 22/24

Longest Pointless Streak: 4 games, Feb. 17/24 - Feb. 22/24

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 30-2-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 15-16-8

Allow 4+ Goals: 4-14-6

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 41-4-2

Scoring First: 34-10-4

Allowing First Goal: 11-8-4

On 0 Days Rest: 4-3-1

On 1 Day Rest: 26-11-5

On 2 Days Rest: 12-3-1

On 3+ Days Rest: 3-1-1

Score a PPG: 24-6-4

Give up a PPG: 16-10-6

25 or More Shots on Goal: 33-10-6

Less than 25 shots: 12-8-2

THREE STARS – MARCH

Hughes – 25 pts

Pettersson – 20 pts

Demko – 10 pts

Miller – 10 pts

Höglander – 10 pts

Garland – 10 pts

Zadorov – 5 pts

Mikheyev – 5 pts

DeSmith – 5 pts

FEBRUARY WINNER – Miller (25 pts)

JANUARY WINNER – Pettersson (30 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – DeSmith (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes, Demko (30 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection