GAME NOTES | Canucks vs. Hurricanes

CANUCKS VS HURRICANES

TV: CBC, Sportsnet, CITY, Bally Sports South

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Dec. 9 (home), Feb. 6 (road).

Vancouver is 40-31-11-1 all-time against Carolina, including a 24-12-6-0 record on home ice.

The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games against the Hurricanes (2-2-1 in their last five).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against the Hurricanes with 16 points (7-9-16) in 25 career games. Thatcher

Demko is 1-2-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .917 SV% in four career games against the Hurricanes.

In four career games (1-2-1), Casey DeSmith has a 2.26 GAA and a .937 SV% all-time against Carolina.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has registered 16 points (4-12-16) in his last 15 games, totaling 36 points overall (9-27-36). He ranks t-4th amongst all skaters in points and he is t-1st in the league for assists (27). Hughes is also 1st for points amongst blueliners.

J.T. Miller has 39 points overall this season (14-25-39) and has 21 points (7-14-21) in his last 15 games. He ranks 2nd in the league for points.

Brock Boeser has scored 18 goals this season, ranking 1st in the league.

Filip Hronek has eight points (1-7-8) in his last ten games. Hronek ranks 4th for points and 3rd for assists amongst defensemen.

Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek have the most points by a defencemen pairing this season (61).

The Vancouver Canucks are currently t-2nd in the Western Conference and t-4th in the league. They also have the second- highest goal differential (+33) in the league. The Canucks also have the most wins (14) when leading after the second period.

LAST MEETING - JAN. 14/23: VAN 4 at CAR 3 (SO)

Ethan Bear scored Vancouver’s first goal of the game to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 17:52 in the second period...Andrei Kuzmenko and Jack Studnicka collected the assists...J.T. Miller tied the game at two with his 17th goal of the season at 7:35 in the third period...Quinn Hughes extended his point streak to four games (2-5-7) with the lone assist...Brock Boeser scored the game-tying goal with just 17 seconds remaining in regulation, with Bo Horvat and Kuzmenko each recording assists...Kuzmenko and Elias Pettersson (GDG) each scored in the shootout to give the Canucks the win...Collin Delia made 29 saves and turned aside two more in the shootout.

2023.24 TEAM RANKS