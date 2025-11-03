Game Notes: Canucks at Predators

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 1/25: VAN 2 at MIN 5

Vladimir Tarasenko opened the scoring for the Wild at 15:53 of the first…Drew O’Connor tied the game just over five-and-a-half minutes into the second…Mackenzie MacEachern and Aatu Räty had the assists…Marco Rossi game Minnesota the lead just before the 14-minute mark of the period…Vinnie Hinostroza doubled the Wild’s lead 4:07 into the third…Jonas Brodin added a tally at 5:46 of the third…O’Connor scored his second of the game with seven minutes gone in the final frame…Räty had the lone helper…Ryan Hartman scored into an empty net with 3:17 remaining…Filip Hronek had five shots…Räty had five hits…Pierre-Olivier Joseph blocked two shots…Thatcher Demko made 22 saves.

LAST 5 – vs NASHVILLE

Oct. 23/25: VAN 1 at NSH 2

Jan. 29/25: VAN 3 at NSH 1

at NSH 1 Jan. 3/25: VAN 0 vs NSH 3

Nov. 17/24: VAN 3 vs NSH 5

Dec. 19/23: VAN 5 at NSH 2

DOC’S ON THE CASE

With two points (2-0-2) on Nov. 1/25 at MIN, Drew O’Connor recorded multiple points in back to back games for the first time in his career (after posting 0-2-2 on Oct. 30/25 at STL).

LAN-KING OF THE SHOOTOUT

After all three Blues shooters failed to score in the shootout on Oct. 30/25 at STL, Kevin Lankinen passed Marc Denis for the highest save percentage in shootouts (.864) in NHL history (minimum 40 attempts). Thatcher Demko currently ranks second amongst active goaltenders in shootout save percentage in NHL history (.811).

KIEFER SCOREWOOD

Kiefer Sherwood scored second career hat trick on Oct. 30/25 at STL. Only Artemi Panarin (8), Jonathan Marchessault (6), Frank Vatrano (6), and Noel Acciari (3) have more amongst active undrafted players.

Scoring two goals on Oct. 26/25 vs EDM, Kiefer Sherwood now has five goals through the Canucks first four home games of the season, tying Thomas Gradin, Greg Adams, Geoff Courtnall, and Markus Naslund for the third-most goals in Vancouver's first four home games of a season in franchise history.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK

2023 11th overall pick Tom Willander made his NHL debut on Oct. 28/25 vs NYR, becoming the sixth defenceman from the 2023 draft class to debut in the league, and the third defenceman selected in the first round.

made his NHL debut on Oct. 28/25 vs NYR, becoming the sixth defenceman from the 2023 draft class to debut in the league, and the third defenceman selected in the first round. Newly acquired forward Lukas Reichel is the fifth-highest drafted German player in NHL history, following Tim Stutzle (3rd overall, 2020), Leon Draisaitl (3rd overall, 2014), Orest Romashyna (3rd overall, 1963) and Mortiz Seider (6th overall, 2019). Reichel is the nephew of former NHLer and IIHF Hall of Famer Robert Reichel, who suited up for 830 NHL games across 11 seasons in the league.

BROCKSTAR

Recording an assist on the overtime winner on Oct. 26/25 vs EDM, Brock Boeser tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most overtime assists (15) in franchise history. The assist also moved Boeser past Sami Salo and Alex Edler for fourth on the Canucks all-time overtime points list (18).

Scoring his first power play goal of the season on Oct. 16/25 at DAL, Brock Boeser became the fourth Canucks player in the last 10 years to score in each of the team's first two road games of the season, joining Bo Horvat, Thomas Vanek, and Henrik Sedin.

Getting on the board on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Brock Boeser has goals in back-to-back games to open a season for the first time in his career.

With his goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Markus Naslund for the most goals in season-opening games in franchise history (9).

Scoring the team's fifth goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 10th most even-strength goals in franchise history (131).

MOVIN’ ON UP

Recording three points on Oct. 26/25 vs EDM, Brock Boeser passed J.T. Miller for 11th on the Canucks all-time scoring list (440).

With an assist on Kiefer Sherwood's power play goal on Oct. 19/25 at WSH, Quinn Hughes became the fourth defenceamn in Canucks history to record a point in each of the team's first four road games of a season, joining Jason Garrison (2013.14), Jeff Brown (1995.96), and Dennis Kearns (1977.78).

Recording an assist on Oct. 19/25 at WSH, Quinn Hughes passed Thomas Gradin (354) for sixth on the Canucks all-time assist list.

With an assist on Jake DeBrusk's power play goal on Oct. 17/25 at CHI, Quinn Hughes recorded his 181st career power play point, tying Stan Smyl for the sixth-most in franchise history.

MR. 300

With a goal and an assist on Oct. 25/25 vs MTL, Conor Garland reached the 300-career point milestone. He becomes only the fourth player drafted outside the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft to hit the mark.

THREE-POINT-PETEY

Registering three points (1-2-3) on Oct. 25/25 vs MTL, Elias Pettersson now has 38 such games in his career, tying Thomas Gradin for the seventh-most in franchise history.

FIL THE THRILL

Assisting on Conor Garland’s first period goal on Oct. 21/25 at PIT, Filip Hronek passed Jaroslav Modry for the for the ninth-most assists by a Czech-born defenceman in NHL history (202).

With two assists on Oct. 16/25 at DAL, Filip Hronek reached the 200-assist mark for his career. He becomes the 10th Czech defenceman in NHL history to reach the 200-assist mark.

CENTURY MARK

Scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 19/25 at WSH, Tyler Myers registered the 100th goal of his career. He becomes the seventh defenceman from the 2008 NHL draft to hit the mark, following Erik Karlsson, Roman Josi, Drew Doughty, John Carlson, Alex Pietrangelo, and Jared Spurgeon.

Scoring Vancouver's first goal on Oct. 13/25 vs STL, Kiefer Sherwood hit the 100-point mark for his career. His is one of only three players in NHL history from Columbus, alongside Jack Roslovic and Cole Sillinger, with all three having at least 100 career points.

WIN-DY CITY

Defeating the Blackhawks via shootout on Oct. 17/25, the Canucks have now won 11 consecutive games against Chicago, tied for the longest win streak against a single opponent in franchise history (San Jose, Jan. 18/20 to Nov. 20/24 and Toronto, Jan. 10/06 to Nov. 2/13).

TOP TIER

With an assist on Brock Boeser’s goal on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Quinn Hughes recorded career point number 410, passing Alex Edler for the most in franchise history by a defenceman. Hughes reached the mark in 435 games, while Elder skated in 925 games to set the original mark.

DEMMER TIME

Recording the win on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Thatcher Demko passed Richard Brodeur for the third-most wins by a goaltender in franchise history.

FOOTE IN THE DOOR

Recording his first win in his Head Coaching debut on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Adam Foote became the 14th coach in franchise history to win in his debut with the team.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Aku Koskenvuo assigned to Kalamazoo from Abbotsford, Oct. 29

Mackenzie MacEachern recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 29

Nils Åman reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 29

Tom Willander recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 28

Derek Forbort placed on LTIR, retroactive to Oct. 11, Oct. 28

Victor Mancini placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Oct. 26, Oct. 28

Kirill Kudryavtsev recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 26

Joseph LaBate reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 26

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 25

Tom Willander reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 25

Lukas Reichel acquired from Chicago in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick, Oct. 24

Teddy Blueger placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Oct. 19, Oct. 24

Tom Willander recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 20

Nils Åman recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 20

Jimmy Schuldt reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 20

Nils Höglander played on Long-Term Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 7, Oct. 20

Joseph LaBate recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 20

Jimmy Schuldt recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 20

Victor Mancini reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 20

Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 19, Oct. 20

Jonathan Lekkerimäki placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 19, Oct. 20

Pierre-Olivier Joseph activated from Injured Reserve, Oct. 16

Derek Forbort placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 11, Oct. 15

Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford (AHL), Oct. 15

Braeden Cootes assigned to Seattle (WHL), Oct. 14

Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Sept. 30, Oct. 7

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 7

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 17/25 at CHI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Nov. 1/25 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Nov. 1/25 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Oct. 30/25 at STL

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Oct. 23/25 at NSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 30/25 at STL

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Oct. 23/25 at NSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 5, 2x, Latest Oct. 16/25 at DAL

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Oct. 16/25 at DAL, 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 5, 3x, Latest Nov. 1/25 at MIN

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 3, 4x, Latest Nov. 1/25 at MIN, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 28/25 vs NYR

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, Oct. 16/25 at DAL

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 3x, Latest Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 13/25 vs STL

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 23/25 at NSH

Most Shots, Game: 32, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Most Shots, Period: 13, Oct. 17/25 at CHI, 1st period

Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Oct. 11/25 at EDM

Fewest Shots, Period: 3, Oct. 21/25 at PIT, 2nd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Oct. 30/25 at STL

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 39, Oct. 30/25 at STL

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 17, Oct. 13/25 vs STL, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, Oct. 30/25 at STL

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 4, Oct. 25/25 vs MTL, 1st period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 13/25 vs STL

Fewest Hits, Game: 14, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 23, Oct. 19/25 at WSH

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 10, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/25 vs NYR

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, Oct. 21/25 at PIT

Longest Win Streak: 2 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 2 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 3 games, Oct. 21-25/25 (0-3-0)

Longest Pointless Streak: 3 games, Oct. 21-25/25 (0-3-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 4-0-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 2-7-0

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-4-0

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 6-3-0

Scoring First: 3-2-0

Allowing First Goal: 3-5-0

On 0 Days Rest: 2-0-0

On 1 Day Rest: 2-7-0

On 2 Days Rest: 1-0-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0

Score a PPG: 5-1-0

Give up a PPG: 5-4-0

25 or More Shots on Goal: 4-3-0

Less than 25 shots: 2-4-0

THREE STARS – NOVEMBER

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

UPCOMING SCHEDULE