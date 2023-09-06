Carson Soucy Settling in Vancouver, Ready For Opportunity 

News Feed

vancouver canucks host online auction in support of bc wildfires

Canucks To Host Online Auction In Support Of B.C. Wildfires
vancouver canucks rogers arena renovations

Rogers Arena Renovations to Deliver Worldclass Fan Experiences
vancouver canucks prospects are laser focused at world junior summer showcase

Canucks' Prospects 'Laser-Focused' At World Junior Summer Showcase
vancouver canucks for kids fund online raffle

Canucks For Kids Fund to Host Online 50/50 Raffle
vancouver canucks prospect arturs silovs offseason gives confidence for next season

Building A Legacy: It's All In The Details For Arturs Silovs
vancouver canucks pius suter

Suter Ready to Capitalize on Versatility with Canucks
vancouver canucks agree to terms pius suter

Canucks Agree to Terms with Pius Suter on a Two-Year Contract
vancouver canucks tickets on sale for young stars classic in penticton

Young Stars Classic Single Game Tickets On Sale Friday, August 11th
vancouver canucks vasily podkolzin be better now mindset for summer training and fatherhood

Podkolzin's 'Be Better Now' Mindset For Summer Workouts, Fatherhood
vancouver canucks centre teddy blueger looking to make the most of opportunity in vancouver

Teddy Blueger Wins Big In Vegas, Now Betting On Himself With Canucks
vancouver canucks video coaching staff works steady through summer months

No Dog Days Of Summer For Canucks' Video Coaching Staff
vancouver canucks training programs

Agility, Teamwork Key Components For Creating Canucks' Training Programs
vancouver canucks partner with kalamazoo wings

Canucks, Kalamazoo Wings Partnership Enriches Development Pipeline
Canucks Announce Single Game Tickets On Sale July 18

Canucks Announce Single Game Tickets On Sale July 18
vancouver canucks prospect tom willander ready for boston university

Tom Willander Excited For Campus Life And Improving His Skills in Boston
canucks announce echl partnership with kalamazoo wings for 2023.24 season

CANUCKS ANNOUNCE ECHL PARTNERSHIP WITH KALAMAZOO WINGS FOR 2023.24 SEASON
canucks agree to terms with nils höglander on two-year contract

Canucks Agree to Terms with Nils Höglander on Two-Year Contract
vancouver canucks agree to entry-level contract with Tristen Nielsen

Tristen Nielsen A 'Great Example' Of Hard Work And Coachability

Carson Soucy Settling in Vancouver, Ready For Opportunity 

Carson Soucy Gets Acquainted With His New Teammates And Vancouver

CarsonSoucy
By Lindsey Horsting

Carson Soucy is putting in some pre-Training Camp work with his new teammates, while starting to feel more at home in Vancouver. Soucy’s participating in the informal team skates this week, getting reps and touches in with two weeks to go before Training Camp starts.

Members of the Canucks wasted no time after Labour Day Weekend getting on the ice for an informal skate at UBC on Tuesday morning. Roughly 30 players from Abbotsford and Vancouver came out and ran through some drills and 3-on-3 hockey and did some work together in the weight room. 

For Soucy, Vancouver is the perfect landing spot – an opportunity for him to take another step as a player while learning from coaches he holds in high esteem.

“I like who they have on their staff, and they showed confidence in me over brief conversations. That’s kind of what you’re looking for, someone to show confidence and give you an opportunity,” Soucy said.

Through these informal skates he’s getting to know his teammates better and says he’s willing to fill any role to help the team win and welcomes more responsibility with open arms. Last season with Seattle he averaged just over 16 minutes in 78 games.

“Ultimately, just try to have a good camp, kind of play wherever I fit in the lineup to help this team,” he said, adding he’s doing whatever he can to get off to a strong start this season.

Being able to bend the ears of Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar was a big pull for Soucy in coming to Vancouver and he’s preparing to soak up as much knowledge as he can during Training Camp.

“Year by year you learn so much. I don’t think you ever stop learning in this game, especially when you’ve got the talented D coaches we have and even the head coach too. I think you can always learn; I think the mental is obviously a huge part of this game and that’s where we can keep growing.”

He and his wife got to Vancouver early to find a place to live and get settled before Training Camp and their newborns arrive. Soucy, a Viking, Alberta native, says it’s great being in the Pacific Northwest, just a quick trip for friends and family to visit and vice versa.

“Me and my wife have two kids on the way so it’s nice the family can come out and it’s a short flight,” he said.

“That was the biggest thing we came here early for was to find a place, get to know the neighborhood, and then it’s just kind of finding my way around Vancouver. It’s going pretty good, I can find my way to the rink and back and a couple other spots.”

With more of his new teammates filtering in over the next couple of weeks, he’s been accumulating recommendations on places to eat or visit. 

“The staff was really great, showing me where to live. And Demmer was here early, but he was a little busy, but now that everyone’s here it’s good to see everyone and they’re telling me what the check out, so it’s nice.”