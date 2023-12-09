Canucks to Recognize Canadian Military Members at 15th Annual Armed Forces Night on December 9th 

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are proud to announce details regarding Armed Forces Night on December 9th against the Carolina Hurricanes, presented by Cavendish Farms. We recognize with appreciation and gratitude the roles our military members play – at home and abroad – to protect us from global threats, maintain peace across the world and respond to disasters within our borders with compassion and professionalism.

“Celebrating and honouring our Canadian Armed Forces and the sacrifices they make to keep us safe is something we take great pride in,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment. “The strength and resilience shown by our Armed Forces is something to strive for; and this night gives us the privilege of acknowledging those who have served and those who continue to serve, both at home and abroad.”

The Vancouver Canucks are pleased to partner with the Canadian Armed Forces and Support Our Troops to make this evening a success.

The evening will begin with a ceremonial puck drop featuring Royal Canadian Navy members Petty Officer 1st Class Corey Knowles and Petty Officer 1st Class Doug Longley, followed by our national anthem sung by Master Sailor Brandi Sidoryk along with the Canadian Armed Forces Colour Guard.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces from Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt will join us and participate in the national anthem by unveiling the Canadian Flag across Rogers Arena.

The Vancouver Canucks official Armed Forces jersey, hat and toque will be available for purchase on Armed Forces Night at the Canucks Store at Rogers Arena.

Armed Forces Night activities will also include:

A pre-game rappel demonstration featuring members of the Naval Tactical Operations Group Rappel Team

An in-game Salute to Service, with recognition videos from the CAF and Support our Troops

CAF members aboard a military G Wagon distributing t-shirts to fans during the 1st intermission

A 1st intermission in-arena interview with 40-year Veteran LCDR Darrell Dudley

A 2nd intermission interview with former Team Canada Invictus Games athlete, Erika Moore

Video welcome to Seaforth Highland Regiment members attending in the TD Suite

In-arena Performances by DJ Young Bombs

For more information about tickets to this game and other Community and Fan Engagement nights, please visit canucks.com/tickets.

Canucks Community and Fan Engagement Nights through to NHL All-Star break: