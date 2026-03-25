CANUCKS TO HOST 7TH ANNUAL AUTISM ACCEPTANCE NIGHT ON MARCH 26

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks, in partnership with the Canucks Autism Network (CAN), are honoured to host Autism Acceptance Night at Rogers Arena on March 26, when the team takes on the LA Kings at 7:00pm. The evening will feature a welcoming environment designed to support all fans while promoting greater awareness, understanding, and acceptance within the community.

“Autism Acceptance Night reflects our commitment alongside the Canucks Autism Network to creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “By raising awareness and highlighting the neurodiverse community, we hope to ensure hockey remains a space where all fans and families feel they belong.”

On this night, fans will experience a series of special moments that recognize and celebrate those on the autism spectrum. Local professional singer, Miriah Reitmeir, will deliver a powerful rendition of the Canadian and American national anthems. To kick off the game, CAN hockey players will join Canucks players on the ice for the starting lineup. Joining Al Murdoch in the booth, local PA announcer, Ryan Chilton, will take part in the in-game announcing. Fans will also enjoy a musical performance by CAN participant Lazarus, alongside his sister Estella. Canucks Autism Network will also be at community corner in section 111, sharing resources and information about their work to create a more inclusive and accepting community.

Rogers Arena is proud to be recognized as an Autism Accessible Facility, dedicated to supporting, welcoming, and including fans on the autism spectrum. In collaboration with CAN, Rogers Arena offers in-game accessibility services and resources to consistently support our fans. These resources include CAN Sensory Kits, featuring noise-cancelling earphones, a sensory toy, a visual walk through, an arena map, and a game-night timeline. Additionally, for those seeking respite from the sensory-rich environment, a quiet room is available, subject to availability. Fans can request access to these resources at the Guest Services booths in sections 114 and 311.

About Canucks Autism Network:

Founded in 2008, Canucks Autism Network (CAN) provides programs to individuals on the autism spectrum and their families, while promoting acceptance and inclusion through community engagement and training initiatives across BC and beyond. Last year, CAN delivered 647 programs across BC. One of the three major charities supported by CSE and the Canucks for Kids Fund, CAN currently supports over 20,000 individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families and relies on over 708 programs across BC. One of the three major charities supported by CSE and the Canucks For Kids Fund, CAN currently supports over 9,000 individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families and relies on over 2,000 trained staff and dedicated volunteers to deliver their community-level programs.

Autism is characterized by difficulties with social communication, sensory sensitivities, and repetitive behavior, as well as a wide range of individual strengths, interests, and abilities. One of every 29 children in British Columbia are on the autism spectrum. Autism is almost five times more common in boys than in girls.

For more information on Canucks Autism Network, please visit canucksautism.ca

Join us in recognizing and celebrating the autism community! Secure your tickets HERE!

For more information on our community initiatives and Community & Fan Engagement Nights, visit community.canucks.com. For single game tickets to a Vancouver Canucks home game, visit tickets.canucks.com.

Upcoming Fan & Community Engagement Nights: