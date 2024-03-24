Canucks to Celebrate Local Heroes on BCLC Community Heroes Night

Vancouver, B.C. – As the regular season begins to wind down, the Vancouver Canucks believe it is important to recognize those who make an impact across our communities. With the Los Angeles Kings in town on March 25th, the Canucks are excited to announce the full details to BCLC Community Heroes Night. There are many individuals within our community, serving in a wide range of roles, who make where we live and work a better place, and recognizing these individuals is something the Canucks take great pride in.

“Community heroes walk the talk in making our communities better through a commitment of time, passion and in many instances, courage,” said Michael Doyle, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. They don’t ask or seek recognition for their actions, but we want to take this opportunity with our fans to say thank you.”

The night is dedicated to those who selflessly serve our communities. Through BCLC’s Community Heroes program, individuals have been nominated as a “Community Hero” for the work they do to make our communities better. The Canucks are proud to honour Heroes from all over the Lower Mainland, including individuals who work for Canucks Autism Network, BC Ambulance Service, Vancouver and Abbotsford Fire Services, education workers, numerous health care workers, and more.

These Heroes will be celebrated in our game presentation throughout the evening, and they will play a role in supporting experiences for fans ranging from giveaways to the unfurling of the Canadian flag during the national anthem.

The first intermission will see two Heroes, Lisa Schubert and Maria Chiesa discuss the work they’ve done with Hazel Trembath Elementary School as they work to rebuild the school, while the second intermission will feature an interview with Joel Byron, who is an On-Call Firefighter in Abbotsford, as well as an Indigenous Youth Worker for the Abbotsford School District and Head Coach and Referee-in-Chief for Abbotsford Minor Hockey.

There will also be several concourse activations for fans to enjoy and check out throughout the evening. Vancouver Crime Stoppers and Squamish Search and Rescue will be in Fin’s Family Zone in Sections 122-103 and BCLC will have a booth stationed in Section 111.

For more information on our community initiatives and Community Nights visit canucks.com/events. For tickets to these special experiences, visit tickets.canucks.com.

Upcoming Community and Fan Engagement Nights

March 25 BCLC Community Heroes Night vs Los Angeles Kings

April 10 Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon, presented by TD vs Arizona Coyotes

April 16 Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Pepsi vs Calgary Flames