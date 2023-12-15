Canucks For Kids Help Newcomers to Canada Participate In Hockey, ‘Full Circle’ Moment for Hockey 4 Youth Founder 

Founder of Hockey 4 Youth, Moezine Hasham, is the son of immigrant parents from Uganda and the youngest of four kids. Hasham was born in Vancouver and started playing hockey at six years old, given his first set of equipment by their neighbour. Being able to participate in the sport helped him feel included and accepted amongst his peers. The game’s done a lot for him and it’s always been his goal to give back to the community where he grew up.

“It's full circle. It's all about being able to give back and we couldn't have done it without the Canucks for Kids Fund, we couldn’t have done it without Rob [Rai, Surrey School District] and this is one of six programs that we're going to start in the province,” Hasham said, mentioning the launch of their next program in Vernon.

“We want newcomers to feel connected to their communities. We want to help them with their English literacy and help them develop friendships,” Hasham said.

The program includes ice time for practices every week and includes outfitting all the participants with their own equipment. The Surrey RCMP also provide a community/youth engagement van to transport all the gear to and from the rink.

With the Surrey RCMP Youth Unit, Corporal Jacob Cheung assists with running skating and hockey drills and helps them overcome that initial fear of stepping on the ice.

“It’s been a great experience being involved with this program from the early stages,” Cheung said, adding, “I am so impressed by the courage, enthusiasm, and maturity they have all demonstrated in embracing this new sport.”

Some of the girls that participate in Hockey 4 Youth have brothers and cousins that have played hockey, but a lot of them are the first girls in their families to take up the sport.