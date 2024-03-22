Canucks For Kids Fund to Support ALS Super Fund with 50/50 Donation on March 23rd

Vancouver, BC – The Vancouver Canucks and the Canucks for Kids Fund announced today that proceeds from the 50/50 jackpot on Saturday, March 23rd will support the ALS Super Fund to continue the fight to end ALS.

The National Hockey League community has witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of ALS and the necessity for more research to find a cure. All seven Canadian teams have joined together in the fight to end this terrible disease through the ALS Super Fund, which was started by former NHL player Mark Kirton, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2018.

“I have known Mark for a very long time and really cherish our friendship,” said Jim Rutherford, President, Hockey Operations. “I am so proud of him and the work he is doing. Despite the fact that he has ALS, Mark has stayed strong, remained positive and pushed forward. Personally, he has always tried to put people in a position to beat this awful disease. The Vancouver Canucks are proud to support this great cause and help this campaign try and stop the life-limiting disease that is ALS.”

“I would personally like to thank the Vancouver Canucks and their incredible fans, for stepping up to the plate for this worthy cause,” said Mark Kirton, Board Member, ALS Action Canada. “ALS has been neglected and underfunded in Canada for a long time and it is one of the worst illnesses in the rare disease sector. The ALS journey is full of torture and devastation for not only the patient but their families who become their extension when they can no longer function for themselves. Proceeds from this raffle will stay in BC supporting campaigns such as Project Hope and other ALS BC initiatives. Working together in collaboration is the quickest way to find a cure and with ALS life expectancy being 2 to 5 years, time is of the essence.”

The ALS Super Fund allows Canadians coast-to-coast-to-coast to join a community that actively working to end ALS. The Super Fund is led by patients and guided by experts, with efforts implemented by the organizations that are best situated to produce rapid results. The Fund aims to work collaboratively to ensure that all Canadians have equitable access to treatments and trials as we all urgently pursue an end to ALS. The Canucks will continue their efforts in the battle against the disease, helping to find a cure in any way they can contribute. When it comes to fighting ALS, we’re all on the same team.

ONLINE 50/50 INFORMATION:

Participants can purchase one of the following ticket packages:

500 Tickets for $100

200 Tickets for $50

50 Tickets for $25

5 Tickets for $10

1 Tickets for $5

Online sales open at 12:00 pm noon on game day and can be purchased at canucks.com/5050 until the end of the 2nd intermission on Saturday, March 23rd. The prize is 50 percent of the total final jackpot amount. The winning ticket number will be posted online at canucks.com/5050 shortly after the draw.

Online tickets can only be purchased by fans located within British Columbia at the time of purchase. Must be 19+ to play. Know your limit, play within it.

About the Canucks for Kids Fund

The Canucks for Kids Fund dedicates resources to assist charities which support children’s health and wellness, foster the development of grassroots hockey, and facilitate and encourage education in British Columbia.

Thanks to the generosity of our fans, donors, players, employees and sponsor partners, the Canucks for Kids Fund has granted over $95 million to charities in British Columbia over the last 37 years.