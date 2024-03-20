CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND 50/50 TO SUPPORT SEDIN FAMILY FOUNDATION ON MARCH 21ST

Vancouver, BC – The Vancouver Canucks and Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) announced today that the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle on Thursday, March 21st vs the Montreal Canadiens will support the Sedin Family Foundation (SFF) as part of their ongoing partnership to fund an annual project supporting families across British Columbia.

The Sedin Family Foundation was established in 2013 by Henrik & Johanna and Daniel & Marinette Sedin, to support children's health and education with a focus on family wellness in communities throughout the province of British Columbia. The Foundation partners with schools, community groups and social service agencies to identify needs and find creative and unique ways to make a difference for children and families. Projects have been funded in communities including Surrey, Vancouver, the District of Kent, Port Hardy, Abbotsford, and Kelowna.

This year’s beneficiaries are the Quadra Village Community Centre and Quadra Elementary and George Jay Elementary Schools in Victoria. Quadra Village Community Centre has provided community services for more than 45 years and includes pre-natal, parent-infant, family life, child, and youth development as well as support for adults and seniors. The two elementary schools have a combined enrolment of over 950 students in the K-5 grades. Working with these three groups will provide support for families with kids aged 0 - 18.

“Daniel and Henrik were leaders on and off the ice when they played for the Canucks, and their families continue to remain committed to our communities through the great work of the Sedin Family Foundation,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Our 50/50 draw on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens is a great way for our fans to join forces with the Sedin family to continue the legacy of giving started over a decade ago.”

“We are extremely grateful that the proceeds from Thursday’s CFKF 50/50 will be directed towards the Sedin Family Foundation,” said Henrik Sedin. “The continued support from the Canucks and Canucks for Kids Fund helps us to continue supporting initiatives across British Columbia.”

“These funds will be used to support the Quadra Village Community Centre, as well as the Quadra and George Jay Elementary Schools in Victoria,” said Daniel Sedin. “This gives the Foundation the opportunity to support children and their families and ensure that they have the support they need through each stage of their lives.”

ONLINE 50/50 INFORMATION:

Participants can purchase from the following ticket pack options:

500 Tickets for $100

200 Tickets for $50

50 Tickets for $25

5 Tickets for $10

1 Tickets for $5

Online sales open at 12:00 pm noon on game day and can be purchased at Canucks.com/5050 until the end of the 2nd intermission on Thursday, March 21st vs. the Montreal Canadiens. The prize is 50 percent of the total final jackpot amount. The winning ticket number will be posted online at canucks.com/5050 shortly after the draw.

Online tickets can only be purchased by fans located within British Columbia at the time of purchase. Must be 19+ to play. Know your limit, play within it.

About the Canucks for Kids Fund

The Canucks for Kids Fund dedicates resources to assist charities which support children’s health and wellness, foster the development of grassroots hockey, and facilitate and encourage education in British Columbia.

Thanks to the generosity of our fans, donors, players, employees and sponsor partners, the Canucks for Kids Fund has granted over $95 million to charities in British Columbia over the last 37 years.