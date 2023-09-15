Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes and Canucks for Kids Fund Support Families Affected by BC Wildfires with Visit to West Kelowna

News Feed

Red Hamilton Hosts Golf Tournament For Melanoma Awareness

Red Hamilton Hosts Golf Tournament For Melanoma Awareness
Offseason Work Gives Danila Klimovich, Aidan McDonough Confidence Heading Into Young Stars

Offseason Work Gives Danila Klimovich, Aidan McDonough Confidence Heading Into Young Stars
Quinn Hughes: New Title, Same Hunger To Win

Quinn Hughes: New Title, Same Hunger To Win
INTRODUCING ‘CAPTAIN QUINN’

INTRODUCING ‘CAPTAIN QUINN’
Brock Boeser Feeling Physically, Mentally Ready And ‘Really Motivated’

Brock Boeser Feeling Physically, Mentally Ready And ‘Really Motivated’
Carson Soucy Settling in Vancouver, Ready For Opportunity 

Carson Soucy Settling in Vancouver, Ready For Opportunity 
vancouver canucks host online auction in support of bc wildfires

Canucks To Host Online Auction In Support Of B.C. Wildfires
vancouver canucks rogers arena renovations

Rogers Arena Renovations to Deliver Worldclass Fan Experiences
vancouver canucks prospects are laser focused at world junior summer showcase

Canucks' Prospects 'Laser-Focused' At World Junior Summer Showcase
vancouver canucks for kids fund online raffle

Canucks For Kids Fund to Host Online 50/50 Raffle
vancouver canucks prospect arturs silovs offseason gives confidence for next season

Building A Legacy: It's All In The Details For Arturs Silovs
vancouver canucks pius suter

Suter Ready to Capitalize on Versatility with Canucks
vancouver canucks agree to terms pius suter

Canucks Agree to Terms with Pius Suter on a Two-Year Contract
vancouver canucks tickets on sale for young stars classic in penticton

Young Stars Classic Single Game Tickets On Sale Friday, August 11th
vancouver canucks vasily podkolzin be better now mindset for summer training and fatherhood

Podkolzin's 'Be Better Now' Mindset For Summer Workouts, Fatherhood
vancouver canucks centre teddy blueger looking to make the most of opportunity in vancouver

Teddy Blueger Wins Big In Vegas, Now Betting On Himself With Canucks
vancouver canucks video coaching staff works steady through summer months

No Dog Days Of Summer For Canucks' Video Coaching Staff
vancouver canucks training programs

Agility, Teamwork Key Components For Creating Canucks' Training Programs

Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes and Canucks for Kids Fund Support Families Affected by BC Wildfires with Visit to West Kelowna

MW-cheque

West Kelowna, B.C. - Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes and team executives visited with the West Kelowna Fire Department today to show appreciation for their extraordinary efforts to protect their community and to announce a contribution of $250,000 to the Canadian Red Cross BC Wildfire Appeal.

In thanking the firefighters, Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes shared his deep and personal connection with fire departments. “As many know, my grandfather was a New York City firefighter for more than 30 years,” said Hughes proudly. “Hearing stories from him and my family undoubtedly had an impact on me growing up, so when Jim asked me if I wanted to be here today, I was honoured to be asked.”

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund shared his appreciation to Quinn and the Canucks following the visit. “West Kelowna and many other communities across BC have been through so much, and we are so proud of the firefighters that have given absolutely everything to protect our communities,” stated Brolund. “To have Quinn visit the firehall meant so much to our team and lifted our spirits at an important time.”

“We can never say thank you enough to the fire departments for their courage through this horrific wildfire season,” said Jim Rutherford, Canucks President of Hockey Operations. “To be here with Quinn, and to hear their stories, reminds us all of how important these brave people are to families across B.C. The fact that we are in the Okanagan this weekend at the Penticton Young Stars event allowed this all to happen today.”

The Canucks and Canucks for Kids Fund took the opportunity to announce the results of the online BC Wildfire Relief Auction in support of the Canadian Red Cross BC Fire Appeal.

British Columbians bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes donated by the Aquilini family and community partners between August 31 – September 8. The online auction raised $72,621 dollars, and ownership and the Canucks for Kids Fund increased this commitment to $250,000 for families across BC affected by wildfires. “We are so pleased that our fans and our community came together at a time of great need,” proclaimed Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports and Entertainment, Business Operations.