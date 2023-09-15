Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes and Canucks for Kids Fund Support Families Affected by BC Wildfires with Visit to West Kelowna

West Kelowna, B.C. - Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes and team executives visited with the West Kelowna Fire Department today to show appreciation for their extraordinary efforts to protect their community and to announce a contribution of $250,000 to the Canadian Red Cross BC Wildfire Appeal.

In thanking the firefighters, Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes shared his deep and personal connection with fire departments. “As many know, my grandfather was a New York City firefighter for more than 30 years,” said Hughes proudly. “Hearing stories from him and my family undoubtedly had an impact on me growing up, so when Jim asked me if I wanted to be here today, I was honoured to be asked.”

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund shared his appreciation to Quinn and the Canucks following the visit. “West Kelowna and many other communities across BC have been through so much, and we are so proud of the firefighters that have given absolutely everything to protect our communities,” stated Brolund. “To have Quinn visit the firehall meant so much to our team and lifted our spirits at an important time.”

“We can never say thank you enough to the fire departments for their courage through this horrific wildfire season,” said Jim Rutherford, Canucks President of Hockey Operations. “To be here with Quinn, and to hear their stories, reminds us all of how important these brave people are to families across B.C. The fact that we are in the Okanagan this weekend at the Penticton Young Stars event allowed this all to happen today.”

The Canucks and Canucks for Kids Fund took the opportunity to announce the results of the online BC Wildfire Relief Auction in support of the Canadian Red Cross BC Fire Appeal.

British Columbians bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes donated by the Aquilini family and community partners between August 31 – September 8. The online auction raised $72,621 dollars, and ownership and the Canucks for Kids Fund increased this commitment to $250,000 for families across BC affected by wildfires. “We are so pleased that our fans and our community came together at a time of great need,” proclaimed Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports and Entertainment, Business Operations.