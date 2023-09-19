News Feed

Canucks Dig Deep In Third Period In 5-2 Win Over Edmonton

Canucks Fall To Jets 3-2 In Shootout At Young Stars

Arshdeep Bains Leading By Example For Canucks At Young Stars

Canucks Get It Done By Committee In 7-1 Win Against Calgary

Red Hamilton Hosts Golf Tournament For Melanoma Awareness

Offseason Work Gives Danila Klimovich, Aidan McDonough Confidence Heading Into Young Stars

Quinn Hughes: New Title, Same Hunger To Win

INTRODUCING ‘CAPTAIN QUINN’

Brock Boeser Feeling Physically, Mentally Ready And ‘Really Motivated’

Carson Soucy Settling in Vancouver, Ready For Opportunity 

vancouver canucks host online auction in support of bc wildfires

vancouver canucks rogers arena renovations

vancouver canucks prospects are laser focused at world junior summer showcase

vancouver canucks for kids fund online raffle

vancouver canucks prospect arturs silovs offseason gives confidence for next season

vancouver canucks pius suter

vancouver canucks agree to terms pius suter

vancouver canucks tickets on sale for young stars classic in penticton

Canucks Acquire Goaltender Casey DeSmith from Montreal

In exchange for Tanner Pearson and a 2025 third-round draft pick

By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired goaltender Casey DeSmith from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Tanner Pearson and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

“On behalf of the Canucks organization, we are very grateful to Tanner Pearson for all of his contributions and efforts in Vancouver the last five seasons,” said Allvin. “We wish him and his family the best in their next chapter.

“We are also excited about adding some more goaltending depth to our roster with a veteran like Casey DeSmith,” continued Allvin. “His experience and versatility will provide us with more options and stability in the crease moving forward.”

DeSmith, 32, spent all of last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins prior to being acquired by Montreal as part of a three-team trade with San Jose earlier this summer. The 6’0”, 181-pound netminder recorded a career-high in games played with Pittsburgh last season, compiling a 15-16-4 record across 38 games played to go along with a 3.17 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

In 134 games played across his five NHL seasons, all spent with Pittsburgh, DeSmith has posted a 58-44-15 record, registering nine career shutouts alongside a 2.81 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. He also appeared in his first career postseason game during the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers, turning aside 48 of 51 shots faced through four and a half periods of play before exiting the game due to injury.

DeSmith has also appeared in 103 regular season games and 14 playoff games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, posting a regular season record of 57-33-14. During his official rookie campaign (2016.17), he was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team and won the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award with creasemate Tristan Jarry for the lowest goals-against average in the league.

A native of Rochester, New Hampshire, DeSmith was originally signed by the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1, 2017.