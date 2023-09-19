Canucks Acquire Goaltender Casey DeSmith from Montreal

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired goaltender Casey DeSmith from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Tanner Pearson and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

“On behalf of the Canucks organization, we are very grateful to Tanner Pearson for all of his contributions and efforts in Vancouver the last five seasons,” said Allvin. “We wish him and his family the best in their next chapter.

“We are also excited about adding some more goaltending depth to our roster with a veteran like Casey DeSmith,” continued Allvin. “His experience and versatility will provide us with more options and stability in the crease moving forward.”

DeSmith, 32, spent all of last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins prior to being acquired by Montreal as part of a three-team trade with San Jose earlier this summer. The 6’0”, 181-pound netminder recorded a career-high in games played with Pittsburgh last season, compiling a 15-16-4 record across 38 games played to go along with a 3.17 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

In 134 games played across his five NHL seasons, all spent with Pittsburgh, DeSmith has posted a 58-44-15 record, registering nine career shutouts alongside a 2.81 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. He also appeared in his first career postseason game during the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers, turning aside 48 of 51 shots faced through four and a half periods of play before exiting the game due to injury.

DeSmith has also appeared in 103 regular season games and 14 playoff games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, posting a regular season record of 57-33-14. During his official rookie campaign (2016.17), he was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team and won the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award with creasemate Tristan Jarry for the lowest goals-against average in the league.

A native of Rochester, New Hampshire, DeSmith was originally signed by the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1, 2017.