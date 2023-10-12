Boeser Scores Four Goals To Lead Canucks Over Oilers 8-1

Quinn Hughes said his big night on the scoresheet is a testament to the work he put in and the passion he has for the game.



GAME RECAP:

Through an early Delay of Game penalty, Vancouver’s penalty kill units held steady, setting the table for the tough play throughout the game.

Conor Garland got the Canucks on the scoreboard off a pass from Elias Pettersson that put Garland in a one-on-one situation. He had time for just a couple touches on the puck before he backhanded it into the net, putting the Canucks up 1-0.

Less than three minutes later Brock Boeser scored Vancouver’s second goal from the left faceoff circle off a pass from J.T. Miller, Phil Di Giuseppe recorded a helper on the goal too.

“Millsy’s so good below the dots and anytime he gets it I’m trying to find that soft areas. The D came out early so I just tried to get it off quick and luckily it went in the back of the net,” he said.

Boeser’s second goal of the night came off a rebound that he swiftly placed in the back of the net, giving the Canucks a 3-0 lead. Boeser scored his third goal on the power play that he deflected into the goal off Pettersson’s shot.

The Oilers decided to make a change in net, swapping Stuart Skinner for Jack Campbell with 12:30 to go in the second period.

Draisaitl scored a quick goal for Edmonton, but Pettersson answered with a goal on the power play, assisted by Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller, giving Vancouver a 5-1 lead. Vancouver and Edmonton were tied for shots on goal at 20 apiece at the end of the second.

J.T. Miller described Boeser’s goals in front of the net as “greasy”, which is something Rick Tocchet had mentioned over the summer he was hoping to see from Boeser this season.

Boeser was in position for another putback after Hughes’ shot ricocheted off Skinner to extend the lead by five goals and J.T. Miller connected at 8:56 to put the Canucks up 7-1.

The Canucks applied pressure throughout the game, Dakota Joshua finishing a two-on-two play with Sam Lafferty extending the lead 8-1 late in the third.

“I think getting here early shows how committed we are to getting better and raising that standard. I know we’ve talked about it a lot but we really feel it now. We’re going on a big road trip right now so we have to continue to push to be better and get some big ones on this road trip,” he said.

The Canucks start their five-game road trip in Edmonton on Saturday. They play the Oilers in home-and-home series Saturday, October, 14th at 7 p.m.