ABBOTSFORD CENTRE SET TO HOST VANCOUVER CANUCKS STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS VIEWING PARTY

Abbotsford, BC – The Vancouver Canucks are excited to announce that fans in the Fraser Valley can come together at the Abbotsford Centre for a Viewing Party for Game 2 of Vancouver’s Second Round series against the Edmonton Oilers this Friday, May 10.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with puck-drop set for 7:00 p.m. PT. Proceeds from the Viewing Party will benefit the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Experience Stanley Cup Playoff action in the Fraser Valley on the Abbotsford Centre’s new videoboard with an atmosphere mirroring the environment at Rogers Arena. Find playoff rally towels, in-game entertainment, and a value menu featuring $6.99 domestic beer and $4.99 popcorn, and hot dogs.

Tickets for the Viewing Party are now on-sale for $10 at ticketmaster.ca.

The Canucks for Kids Fund 50/50 will be an estimated $1,000,000 Super Jackpot! Tickets are available for purchase at canucks.com/5050. Sales close at the end of the second intermission on game day. Must be 19+ and located in B.C. to play.

Go Canucks Go!