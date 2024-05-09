ABBOTSFORD CENTRE SET TO HOST VANCOUVER CANUCKS STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS VIEWING PARTY

2324---ABB---Viewing-Party---Press-Release16x9
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Abbotsford, BC – The Vancouver Canucks are excited to announce that fans in the Fraser Valley can come together at the Abbotsford Centre for a Viewing Party for Game 2 of Vancouver’s Second Round series against the Edmonton Oilers this Friday, May 10.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with puck-drop set for 7:00 p.m. PT. Proceeds from the Viewing Party will benefit the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Experience Stanley Cup Playoff action in the Fraser Valley on the Abbotsford Centre’s new videoboard with an atmosphere mirroring the environment at Rogers Arena. Find playoff rally towels, in-game entertainment, and a value menu featuring $6.99 domestic beer and $4.99 popcorn, and hot dogs.

Tickets for the Viewing Party are now on-sale for $10 at ticketmaster.ca.

The Canucks for Kids Fund 50/50 will be an estimated $1,000,000 Super Jackpot! Tickets are available for purchase at canucks.com/5050. Sales close at the end of the second intermission on game day. Must be 19+ and located in B.C. to play.

Go Canucks Go!

News Feed

Playoff Notebook: Canucks Reset Emotions Ahead of Game Two

Strength and Reach: Canucks’ Big Bodies on Defence Stay Supported by System and Structure

Garland Scores Game-Winning Goal in 5-4 Comeback Win Over Oilers

CANUCKS FANS ARE ‘ALL TOGETHER’ AND ‘ALL IN’ FOR HISTORIC ALL-CANADIAN SERIES AGAINST THE EDMONTON OILERS IN 2024 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS 

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Oilers - Round 2 Game 1

All Together, All In: Previewing the Oilers in All-Canadian Second-Round Matchup

Šilovs Shuts Door on Preds, Canucks Win 1-0 and Move on to Second Round

Game Notes: Canucks at Predators - Round 1 Game 6

Playoff Notebook: Moving Your Feet and Firing More Shots Are Keys for Canucks in Game 6 Against Nashville

VANCOUVER CANUCKS FANS INVITED TO EXPERIENCE THE PLAYOFF ATMOSPHERE AT ROGERS ARENA FOR GAME #6 VIEWING PARTY

Abbotsford Canucks Roll into Second Round of AHL Playoffs with Depth as Their Strength Against Ontario Reign

Canucks Drop Game 5, Look to Play Their Best in Return to Nashville

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Predators - Round 1 Game 5

Playoff Notebook: Resilient Canucks Return to Rogers Arena with a 3-1 Series Lead

Lindholm’s OT Goal Lifts Canucks Over Predators, Taking 3-1 Series Lead

Game Notes: Canucks at Predators - Round 1 Game 4

Playoff Notebook: Rick Tocchet Gives Praise to Special Teams and Wants 5 More Yards of Skating at Even-Strength

Canucks Take Game 3 in Nashville Beating Predators 2-1