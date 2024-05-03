Playoff Notebook: Moving Your Feet and Firing More Shots Are Keys for Canucks in Game 6 Against Nashville

Aside from the fashion, the players are excited to get back to action on Friday evening and know that this series will be challenging and see difficulties throughout.

“Obviously, it sucks to lose the last game, but it's a part of the game,” said Zadorov. “Nobody said it's going to be easy. It could take seven games to win the series. So, we are taking it day by day. We watched some video today and there are some things we need to improve for sure and focus on for tomorrow.”

Zadorov talked about the group getting more shots on net and particularly shots from the point.

“We weren’t the top regular season team in shots for, but [in the playoffs] we’re pretty low even compared to our standard regular season,” he said. “I feel like we’re just going to get more in those dirty areas. Put the pucks on net, get a couple of rebounds and get the puck through. I mean, we've been saying from game one, they're doing a good job, being in the lanes and putting their bodies on the line and all that. But it's up to us. We have a lot of good shooters; we have a lot of good goal-scorers. And us, the d-core, we can create more offence from those point shots as well. So that's definitely some stuff we’ve got to work on.”

By the Numbers

The Canucks are allowing 6.94 high-danger chances against per 60 minutes at five-on-five. That is the best in the league for defending against high-danger scoring chances. They also rank number one in the league for allowing scoring chances against per 60 minutes – only allowing 19.8/60 at five-on-five.

Quinn Hughes has tied himself and Alex Edler for the most assists in a playoff series by a Canucks defenceman with five.

The Canucks are 4-0-0 in Nashville this year and have outscored the Predators 14-8 through their four games at Bridgestone Arena.

Teddy Blueger and Phil Di Giuseppe have not been on the ice for a five-on-five goal against in this series.

Nikita Zadorov (22) and Dakota Joshua (21) lead the Canucks in hits. Phil Di Giuseppe is third on the team with 18 hits but leads the squad with 20.57 hits per 60 minutes played.

Ian Cole leads the Canucks in being on the ice for goals scored at five-on-five with five.

Dakota Joshua has been on the ice for 10:13 while shorthanded and has not been on the ice for a goal against with a man down.

Insider Extra

We chatted with Chris Higgins and began by asking about the benefits of having a couple of days with no games to get some practice time and video work in with the coaching staff.

“At this time of the year, it's more of a discussion than an intense practice day,” said Higgins. “It's more about coming together in small groups, whether it is the PK units or something else, everyone can say ‘what are we seeing here? What are we doing?’ Some things that have happened over the first five games, they will continually talk about it, and you can make minor adjustments. Sometimes it is just moving a foot or two here or having a different stick positioning there. There's the benefit of just having a little walkthrough; it's nice because you miss that if you are playing every other day. Because you are probably not practicing at all and just watching the video. It's nice to walk through it and have your body feel the movements a little bit from a practice.”

How about J.T. Miller keeping it light in the room and pulling a little joke on Šilovs?

“Those guys are so valuable in the room. Just as much as a guy who commands the room and delivers a stern message, I think those guys who can provide moments of levity are equally important. It's such a high-pressure environment playing in the playoffs. Sometimes you just have to remember it is just a hockey game and you need to take a deep breath because playing hockey is something you've been doing your whole life. It’s important to just let your instincts take over a little bit more in the playoffs.”

How do you think the young goaltender feels about his shirt being used as a practice jersey?

“It has to feel good for him. If they aren’t making fun of you and having fun with you, that means they don’t like you. You can tell that they like this kid. I would be happy if I were in Šilovs’ shoes.”

Tocchet mentioned that this team might be better on the road at times this season and they are 4-0 in Nashville in the past year, what do you see there?

“Sometimes it is easier to play on the road. It is harder when they are buzzing and you are out on a long shift and you can't get it out and the crowds into it - those moments are very difficult. But at the same time, you don't have to impress anyone, I mean, you can play as ugly as you want and just grind it out and grind it out. You don't have to impress anyone on the road. You don't have to get the fans in it. So, in that sense, sometimes it is a bit easier to play on the road.”

This wraps up our playoff notebook for game six. Friday’s game is a 4:00 pm PT start time and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor have the call of his life on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.