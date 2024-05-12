Playoff Notebook: Canucks Take Strong Road Record into Edmonton for Game Three

The series shifts to Edmonton as the Vancouver Canucks take their undefeated road record in the playoffs to Rogers Place on Sunday night.
Game two saw the Canucks punch it out with an Oilers and battle their way to overtime, where the Canucks ultimately fell 4-3 on a goal from Evan Bouchard.
Canucks captain Quinn Hughes spoke in the postgame media availability about his team doing a solid job of not getting too high or too low all season long and how that attitude will help them as the series goes along.
In today’s playoff notebook, we hear from Nikita Zadorov and head coach Rick Tocchet, who spoke to the media on Saturday afternoon. We will give you some stats of note and then wrap it up with information on how you can watch the game at home, in Rogers Arena or out at the Abbotsford Centre.
Let’s get to it, many of us still have some last-minute Mother’s Day shopping to get to.
From the Coach
Tocchet spoke glowingly of his young goaltender Artūrs Šilovs.
“That's a sign of a good goalie,” said Tocchet about Šilovs playing his game between the pipes in game two. “I don't think he was bad game one at all. I just think he was good to okay. But then in the next game, he really played well. So, I think that's a sign of a good goaltender and a sign of a guy that has taken the pressure as it comes.”
The coach talked about the 13 call-ups from Abbotsford and his message for them through these playoffs.