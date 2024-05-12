Playoff Notebook: Canucks Take Strong Road Record into Edmonton for Game Three

“It's good for them, [they] get to practice. There are some guys who are practicing today. Yogi [Svejkovský] is out there putting them [at an] NHL kind of pace. [Those] guys got to be ready. You could be in the lineup very quickly. From my experience, teams that go far, you sometimes go deep into your American League team and I'm not afraid to use a couple of those guys if we have to use them.”

Tocchet later spoke about his team’s ability to play well on the road.

“We've built a little bit of credibility this year with our team, but we are a good road team,” said Tocchet. “You're going to go into a situation where it's a loud building again, we went into Nashville and that was a loud building. We overcame some stuff, and I thought we played a good road game and obviously like the last game, it's the same mentality. There's not a lot that you want to change to be honest just because you’re on the road other than the fact that they're going to have last change. And when you play against two of the best players in the league, you have to manage your ice. You got to manage the puck and you got to manage the time and space against this team. So, you need all hands on deck.”

In the Room

Nikita Zadorov began his media availability by discussing Friday night’s game now that he has had a night to sleep on it.

“I thought we were pretty good for two periods then they had a push in the third and I think we kind of backed up. We were [doing] a lot of defending and we didn't have enough juice to jump on offence after that and it was defending again, defending... So, I felt like we kind of had our backs against the wall for the third period so that's where we got to fix for sure.”

He spoke about the defensive zone battles being so important to put his team in a situation where they can get back on offence.

“It's all about battles and all those details, so if you want to spend less d-zone time you’ve got to win those battles,” said Zadorov. “So, you've got to get the puck out, you've got to get on offence. So, I think that's the main focus for sure.”

Big Z touched on his snipe from Friday night, and how it was similar but also different than the goal he scored in the Nashville series from a similar spot on the ice.

“I was skating down on the wall, and I didn't find a pass to the slot to anybody, and I saw the little bit opening above your shoulder, so I tried to just put it up there and get a good shot on. I feel like some goalies, there's different techniques in how they play that. Against [Juuse] Saros it was a little bit more open because he's smaller. [Stuart] Skinner, I think it was just a little opening there and I hit it. Some goalies stand up by the post, there's nothing open. So, it depends on the style of the goalie playing for sure.”