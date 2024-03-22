Big Z’s Big Night Propels Canucks over Canadiens 4-1

NikitaZadorov
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

Nikita Zadorov scored two goals against the Montreal Canadiens to help lead the hometown team to a win at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks’ forecheck was the story du jour, playing with purpose throughout the evening.

“They’re [Canucks’ forecheck] aggressive, they turned the puck over in the corner and then just pretty much I went quick up to a Laff and then I saw their two forwards were behind the net so I just had to find that soft area as the four-man ice. We've been working a lot on practice for that and good play by Mik to keep his head up and make a play for me there,” Zadorov said.

Zadorov has been working with the coaching staff on his skating and moving his feet and Head Coach Rick Tocchet said his scoring opportunities tonight were results of the work he’s put in. He also praised the 6’6” defenceman’s shot release.

“I know Footy and Gonch have been really working with him to keep moving his feet, by getting up that rush. He doesn't need a big wind up. He's got one of those quick hard shots,” Tocchet said.

Tocchet liked his team’s puck management, holding the Canadiens to three shots on goal in the third period. 

The Canucks penalty kill also squashed three Canadiens’ power plays in the second period to hold onto a multi-goal lead.

“The save with Casey and then killing those three because, boom, you get three in a row; I mean, it was a short period of time. That was big for us and I think our PKs the last couple of games are a major factor in our wins.”

Casey DeSmith turned aside 16 of the 17 shots he faced, and made some key saves throughout the game like the one below on Brendan Gallagher.

Game Recap

In the first period, the Mikheyev-Zadorov connection was strong, Zadorov scoring both goals off primary assists from the 29-year-old winger. His first goal came from the point, beating Sam Montembeault glove side and for the second, Big Z came through the slot for the shot and goal to put the Canucks up 2-0 heading into the first intermission.

Teddy Blueger sent a pass from the neutral zone to Conor Garland on a partial break, who put some sauce on a shot from the left circle and buried it.

Canadiens’ forward, 19-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky scored on a tip-in from a Cole Caufield shot to bring Montreal within two.

Vancouver went into the second break up 3-1.

In the third, Nils Åman scored his third goal of the season, tipping the puck in off Tyler Myers’ shot from the point.

Up next, the Canucks play the Calgary Flames on Saturday, March 23 at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m. PT.

News Feed

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Canadiens

CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND 50/50 TO SUPPORT SEDIN FAMILY FOUNDATION ON MARCH 21ST

Canadiens in Town to Battle Canucks on Thursday Night

Three-Point Petey Leads Canucks Over Sabres 3-2

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Sabres

Hungry Sabres Battle Canucks as Homestand Continues at Rogers Arena

CANUCKS, LIUNA LOCAL 1611 ANNOUNCE WINNER OF "GAME CHANGER RENO" CONTEST

Monday Mailbag: Elias Pettersson’s To-Go Container, Quinn Hughes’ Favourite Book, and Allvin’s GM Group Chat

Carson Soucy on Success Through Communication

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Capitals

How Vasily Podkolzin Learned to Make Mistakes and Grow from Them

Game Three of Homestand has Alex Ovechkin and the Caps Coming to Town

Canucks Agree to Terms with Christian Felton on a One-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Avalanche

Two of the West's Best Matchup on Wednesday with Avalanche in Town

Canucks Promote Ryan Johnson to Assistant General Manager and Extend Granato and Castonguay

Reset and Refreshed, Canucks Shut Out Jets 5-0

Girls Finding Their Why Through Grindstone’s Women’s Hockey Foundation