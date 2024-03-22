Big Z’s Big Night Propels Canucks over Canadiens 4-1

Nikita Zadorov scored two goals against the Montreal Canadiens to help lead the hometown team to a win at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks’ forecheck was the story du jour, playing with purpose throughout the evening.

“They’re [Canucks’ forecheck] aggressive, they turned the puck over in the corner and then just pretty much I went quick up to a Laff and then I saw their two forwards were behind the net so I just had to find that soft area as the four-man ice. We've been working a lot on practice for that and good play by Mik to keep his head up and make a play for me there,” Zadorov said.

Zadorov has been working with the coaching staff on his skating and moving his feet and Head Coach Rick Tocchet said his scoring opportunities tonight were results of the work he’s put in. He also praised the 6’6” defenceman’s shot release.

“I know Footy and Gonch have been really working with him to keep moving his feet, by getting up that rush. He doesn't need a big wind up. He's got one of those quick hard shots,” Tocchet said.

Tocchet liked his team’s puck management, holding the Canadiens to three shots on goal in the third period.

The Canucks penalty kill also squashed three Canadiens’ power plays in the second period to hold onto a multi-goal lead.

“The save with Casey and then killing those three because, boom, you get three in a row; I mean, it was a short period of time. That was big for us and I think our PKs the last couple of games are a major factor in our wins.”

Casey DeSmith turned aside 16 of the 17 shots he faced, and made some key saves throughout the game like the one below on Brendan Gallagher.