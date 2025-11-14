Aatu Räty is Developing His NHL Identity Through Team-First Focus and Detail

Throughout a hockey season, players often move up and down the lineup, and at times, it can be challenging to find chemistry. However, sometimes things just click.

Aatu Räty has played over 20 minutes of five-on-five ice time with six different forwards this season and has had a positive control of the goal share with five of them.

With Räty’s spot in the centre depth chart, linemates come and go like rain clouds through Vancouver – sometimes they last a day, but sometimes they last for weeks. Räty doesn’t mind the fluidity with his linemates and says that he has enjoyed every line he’s been a part of this season.

Drew O’Connor has been the most consistent linemate for Räty this season, and the duo feels good about their ability to funnel pucks into the offensive zone and then turn those possessions into scoring chances.

Recently, O’Connor has been rewarded for his hard work, scoring four goals and adding three assists for a total of seven points in his last seven games. Räty says he felt that coming on as he and O’Connor continued to grow chemistry as the season progressed.

“We’ve gotten one percent better every day as a duo, and between games three to ten, we just couldn’t find goals. We knew we were right there, and now we’re seeing there are times where you are just hot and then you score a lot,” said Räty.

He added that it’s interesting because you can just keep playing the same way, but when you get a few good bounces, those scoring chances can quickly turn into goals.

Over the past two games, Jake DeBrusk has joined the Räty-O’Connor duo, and the line has found immediate success as a trio.

In 25:42 of five-on-five ice time together, the line has outscored its opposition 2-1 and has 15 scoring chances while only giving up six.

“JD knew our mentality is to be really simple and try to outwork the opponent,” said Räty. “We get our chances from there, and we also try to be really solid in our own end, which I think we’ve done.”

Räty added that sometimes a new line can take some time to gel, and there needs to be lots of discussion on the bench during games. He thinks this trio has done a good job of addressing something small after many of their shifts, and trying not to over-communicate and complicate the way their line wants to play.

“JD and OC are very detail-oriented guys, and those are the types of players that I like playing with,” said Räty.