Get Blues tickets with NO FEES today only

What’s better than having Blues tickets?

How about getting Blues tickets with no fees?

On Monday, Oct. 7, Blues tickets purchased at ticketmaster.com will not include fees. The deal includes single game tickets for any home game at Enterprise Center this season.

With 41 home games from October to April, there's plenty of great matchups to choose from.

Here are a few notable games you won't want to miss:

Oct. 15 - Home Opener vs. Minnesota Wild

Oct. 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets (Blues Jersey Hoodie presented by Ameren Missouri - first 12,000 fans)

Dec. 17 vs. New Jersey Devils (Jake Neighbours Winter Classic Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar)

Feb. 4 vs. Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers

Feb. 6 vs. Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers

Feb. 8 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Feb. 23 vs. Colorado Avalanche (Build-A-Barclay Plush Dog presented by Build-A-Bear)

April 15 vs. Utah

The no-fees offer is available exclusively online at ticketmaster.com on Monday, Oct. 7 until 11:59 p.m. CT. There is a limit of eight tickets per game, per transaction. Offer is not valid on verified re-sale tickets.