SvoNotes: Gaudreau starting to look like Johnny Hockey again

Johnny Hockey said he largely still feels like Johnny Hockey, even with the 3-8-11 line in 24 games, so it was nice to finally get some luck on his side on Sunday in Carolina.

“I think I’m playing the same way, honestly,” he said. “It’s a game of bounces, and sometimes you get some good puck luck. (In Carolina), I thought I had a clear shot at high glove, next thing you know it hits his defenseman and pops in the back of the net, still high glove.”

“As long as I’m creating chances and playing my game and trying to help the team win by being offensive and making those plays, I think that’s all I can really do and keep pushing from there.”

That point gave Gaudreau his second multipoint outing of the year, and he’s starting to see the production go his way since the tough start to the season. In the past seven games, Gaudreau has a 2-3-5 line and is plus-4, and it’s probably no coincidence that the Blue Jackets are winning some games now as well.

That was the toughest part for Gaudreau early this season, especially as he posted a single point – an assist – in a seven-game stretch in which Columbus went 0-5-2. Most of those losses were by a goal, so it’s easy to see how if Gaudreau had gotten on the board, things might have been different on the scoreboard for the Blue Jackets.

Yet you could argue Gaudreau had been more snakebitten than anything else. According to a post from analytics guru Meghan Chayka in mid-November, he was one of the top players in the league at passes that led to scoring chances, but those looks just hadn’t led to goals.

There were a few nights where Gaudreau wasn’t quite on his game to be sure, but the numbers showed that, by and large, one of the top playmakers in the game was still making plays. Still, Gaudreau was feeling the frustration of being unable to produce, and he knew it was a hot topic in hockey circles.

“You hear a lot about it from the outside noise,” Gaudreau said. “It’s tough. It comes with the territory. It comes with the job. When you’re winning games, it’s not so bad, but when we’re losing games and we’re going through a stretch where I’m not getting any points or anything, that’s where it gets frustrating. When your team is winning games and you’re not producing, it’s fine. You just stick with it and you’re winning games. When you’re down a goal and you’re not producing, that’s where you need to step up and make something happen.

“That’s where it sat with me a little bit harder there. It’s a little bit harder to swallow.”

He’s looked more and more like Johnny Hockey in recent games, though, and the production has started to follow. While there have been a few breakaway chances he’d have liked to have converted, Gaudreau has been all over the offensive zone and making the types of plays you’d expect from one of the game’s top offensive minds.

“He's been moving his feet,” head coach Pascal Vincent said. “He’s winning battles, stick battles. He’s not a physical guy, we all know it, but there is a way to win his battles. He’s in position, where he should be, quicker. He’s just moving his feet. I think he’s building his confidence back up as well.”

Boqvist Heats Up

Adam Boqvist admits it was tough to stay positive for a while.

Through the Blue Jackets’ first 13 games, he skated in just two of them, including a 10-game stretch where he was a healthy scratch in every contest. Then, after playing two games in a row, he was back in the press box for three more games.

That’s a lot of popcorn for someone who was dying to make an impact on the ice. Through each practice in which he tried to fight his way back into the lineup – and each gameday skate in which he knew he’d be watching that night – that felt like “Groundhog Day,” Boqvist had to keep his mind sharp and ready.

“It is really tough,” he said. “It’s tougher at the start, and then you kind of get used to it. It just sucks to watch in the press box when you’re healthy. But yeah, it’s good to be back playing. We have eight great defensemen here, so you have to play good every night.”

As Boqvist mentioned, though, he’s back in the lineup and starting to show why he was such a highly sought after defenseman when he was chosen eighth overall in the 2018 draft. Boasting excellent skill and the ability to run a power play, Boqvist has consistently been able to produce offense in his CBJ career but has been asked to keep making strides in the defensive zone.

In the six games since coming back into the lineup, Boqvist has a pair of assists and is plus-8 while playing top-line minutes with All-Star Zach Werenski. The two seem to play well off of one another, as their ability to possess the puck and push the pace fits well together.

“I think it’s a trust issue,” Boqvist said, “but I feel like when we are playing our best game, we have good gaps, we take away time and space in their D-zone and we get out of the zone and just read the offense from the back end. … I think that’s where the game is turning. It’s fast out there. You have to be quick, and you see so many skill guys and young guys like (Adam) Fantilli coming in at 18. He’s so skilled and so mature. It’s fun to be out there with them.”

Werenski said he’s been happy to play with the 23-year-old Swede, mentioning he’s a good fit on his right side considering the two think the game the same way.

“He’s playing really well right now,” Werenski said. “He’s obviously really talented and has that offensive mind. When he has the puck on his stick and he’s making plays, he’s skating, he’s really good at it. It’s been fun seeing him grow and have that confidence grow for him this year, and hopefully he can keep going with it.”

Paying Up

It’s gameday protocol in the CBJ offices to wear professional attire on game days, but I walked into the Blue Jackets morning skate Monday wearing an old sweatshirt.

I had to pay up. My dear friend Lauren Rodolitz, our digital media coordinator, joined the organization after graduating from the University of Michigan this summer, and we made a bet for The Game – Ohio State vs. Michigan. The Buckeyes win, she’d have to wear an OSU hockey jersey I own. The Wolverines win, I had to wear one of her U-M sweatshirts.

Well, we all know how that turned out, so Monday, I donned the maize and blue shirt. It was a bit snug, which led to some ribbing from my media cohorts as well as Michigan product Werenski.

Werenski was once familiar with being on the losing end of the rivalry, as the Buckeyes had their fair share of wins over the Wolverines early in his CBJ tenure. As a result, he wasn’t afraid to dish it out when we chatted about the game Monday.

“I had to deal with it for five years here,” Werenski said. “The first five years, we lost, so now it’s my turn to give it back. I’m going to enjoy it as much as I can.”

Werenski shared Michigan football’s final score post on his Instagram story Saturday, which he said resulted in a fair number of Buckeye fans flooding his inbox to share their, shall we say, displeasure about the result. But as the Detroit-area native has always said, it comes with the territory.

“It’s all in good fun,” Werenski said. “I’ve been chirping (Sean) Kuraly quite a bit. He’s kind of a fake OSU fan. I know he’s from here, but he went to Miami. He’s a RedHawk. But it’s been good. I dealt with it for five years here. Seems like all of the players that come here turn into OSU fans for whatever reason. I’ve heard it a lot, so now it’s my turn to give it back.”