PREVIEW: Blue Jackets right back at it vs. Jets

It’s been a tough season for the Blue Jackets, but they might have found two building blocks for the future as they’ve come down the stretch.

And both of those players had a big impact in Columbus’ 4-2 win over San Jose on Saturday night. Daniil Tarasov made 39 more saves while Alex Nylander had two goals in the Jackets’ victory, and both of them are playing their best hockey of late.

We’ll start with Tarasov, and head coach Pascal Vincent was quick to heap praise on the CBJ goaltender after he shepherded the team to a win in a game in which the Jackets were outshot 41-20.

"He was our best player, for sure,” Vincent said. “Let's put it this way, we've played much better than tonight, and we didn't win those games. A lot of times I've said we played a good game, but if we keep playing that way we’re gonna win. Tonight, we needed Tarasov, and he played really well."

Tarasov has posted a.942 save percentage over his last eight games, and his teammates can’t help but take notice.

“I don’t think tonight was our best night in front of him, but he stood on his head and kept us in that game and ultimately won the game for us, obviously,” said Johnny Gaudreau, who had three points. “He’s a stud back there. I love when he’s in the net. He's such a good person, good teammate, and he’s a really good teammate too. It’s good to see him play like that.”

Nylander, meanwhile, is in the midst of an all-time heater for a player traded at the deadline. He’s posted eight goals and three assists in 11 games since becoming a Blue Jacket, and he had two goals and an assist in the Saturday night win.

The 2016 first-round draft pick has been searching for a home, and Columbus might just be it after he was acquired in a February trade.

“I feel like I’ve been working for this the past two years down there in the (AHL), and I’m just trying to stick to my plan,” he said. “I know if I get a chance, I have to take it. I know I can play in this league. Obviously, it’s been a really good opportunity, and I’m really happy they took a chance on me. It’s been going great. I just have to keep it up.”

While Tarasov likely gets a breather tonight in the back-to-back against Winnipeg, Nylander gets another chance against one of the league’s top teams.