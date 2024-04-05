Hitchcock enjoys his return to Columbus

Rick Nash led the way with 40 goals and 79 points, veterans Kristian Huselius and R.J. Umberger added scoring depth, Mike Commodore and Jan Hejda held down the blue line, youngsters Jakub Voracek and Derick Brassard chipped in, Jason Williams and Antoine Vermette were shrewd trade acquisitions, and a rookie named Steve Mason won the Calder Trophy in net with a standout campaign.

“I would tell you this, the coaching job by all of the coaches when I was here was outstanding,” Hitchcock said. “We were up against it. There were a lot of powerhouses in the division and in the conference, and a lot of teams were spending right to the cap. We had to find ways to be competitive, and I thought we became really creative here.

“The players really bought into it. I think the one thing we had was what I call sneaky character. We had a lot of character in our hockey club that until you played against us, people didn’t realize. And I think that combination of the compete levels and the character of our hockey club allowed us to be competitive. It was a good feeling.”

Nash has spoken often about how much of an impact Hitchcock had on his playing career, in particular, a tarmac meeting early in his tenure in Columbus in which the coach challenged the CBJ legend to be a complete player instead of just a great goal scorer.

That type of selfless attitude and dedication to the team became hallmarks of Hitchcock squads wherever he coached, in particular Columbus.

“He really did do a lot for this organization when you think about it,” Nash told BlueJackets.com this summer. “We didn’t have much success until Hitch got here. I think another thing is he gave this organization some credibility, too. He was a proven coach, and he came here, he loved the city, he loved the fans. He did a lot for us off the ice as well.”

It’s been almost 15 years since Hitchcock was let go during what turned into a frustrating 2009-10 season, as the Blue Jackets couldn’t quite keep the magic going after that 2009 playoff appearance. Still, over the years, Hitchcock stayed in touch with such Blue Jackets standbys as president Mike Priest and president of hockey operations John Davidson.

The Blue Jackets have had periods of contention and periods of struggles since he left, but Hitchcock said he wants to see success on the ice become permanent in Central Ohio.

“There’s 100 percent of me that wants this franchise to succeed,” Hitchcock said. “For me as a coach, this was my baby. We were on the ground floor and we needed to start building something. I thought the partnership that the coaches formed with the players was terrific, and I think we were really building a program together that I thought would be sustainable. I’m really proud of that. I really want this franchise to do well, and I really hope they do.”

As for his honor last night, Hitchcock said it just felt right to be back in Nationwide Arena in front of the CBJ fans.

“I don’t know that I deserve it,” he said. “It’s pretty special when a team does something like this for you. I really appreciate it.”