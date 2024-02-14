Johnny Gaudreau giving an assist to mental health resources

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau has announced his support for teammate Patrik Laine and the central Ohio community by joining Laine’s Give Back program for the 2023-24 season. For every point - goals and assists - Gaudreau scores through the rest of the season, he will donate $1,000 in support of men's mental health initiatives. At the close of the season, Gaudreau’s point total from February 13 through April 16 will be added to Laine’s with the cumulative amount raised donated through the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation to the OhioHealth Foundation’s men’s mental health services and programs.

“Mental health is a very important issue, and one that is personal for Patrik, so I am happy to be able to support my teammate and the work that the OhioHealth Foundation is doing in support of men that are struggling in our community,” said Gaudreau.

Gaudreau leads the Blue Jackets in points this season with seven goals and 28 assists for 35 points in 52 appearances. The seven-time All-Star and native of Salem, New Jersey led Columbus in scoring last season with 21-53-74 in 80 games and has registered 238-480-718 in 734 career games during his National Hockey League career.

Laine announced his plan to give back to the community in October for the second consecutive season. He has missed 33 games due to injury this season and entered the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program on January 28.

Fans interested in supporting the efforts of Gaudreau and Laine can donate at BlueJackets.com/GaudreauGivesBack.

