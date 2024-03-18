Heading Home: Werenski grew up when Hockeytown was buzzing

For a Michigan Man – a native of Grosse Pointe outside of Detroit and a former University of Michigan defenseman – Zach Werenski has embraced the move to Columbus, Ohio.
There is quite a rivalry between his home state and his current state, you may have heard, but Werenski seems equally comfortable on either side of the border.
The Blue Jackets defenseman has said over the years he appreciates the Wolverines vs. Buckeyes trash talk – particularly in recent years when Michigan has started to win the football games between the schools – and always has spoken highly of Columbus while putting down professional roots here.
Yet, let’s be honest – he's a Michigander through and through. The Blue Jackets are headed to Detroit to play the Red Wings on Tuesday night, and Werenski still enjoys every chance to return home. As part of our Heading Home series, we decided to ask him what it was like to grow up and live in the area.
We’ll let Werenski’s words do most of the talking, but the text in bold are the questions we asked the alternate captain about the trip back to Michigan.
You’ve gone home a number of times now to play, but is it still a game you circle on the calendar? “For sure. Earlier this year, it was a day game on a Saturday, which was great because everyone wanted to go and everyone was having fun. These weekday games are a little tougher. Some people can’t go because of work or whatever. But it’s always fun to go home and see my grandparents, see my brother, see my parents, hang out for a few days. The most fun part is looking in the crowd and seeing people I didn’t even know are there. Just seeing their faces up there, I always enjoy doing that.”