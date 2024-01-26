Heading Home: Johnson talks about growing up in Vancouver 

Kent Johnson is a British Columbia boy through and through. He grew up in Port Moody, B.C., a suburb of Vancouver on the east end of Burrard Inlet, and played his junior hockey in Burnaby and Trail before heading to the University of Michigan and the Blue Jackets.

The 21-year-old forward still spends his summers in British Columbia, and like many, he enjoys being outdoors in one of the most picturesque settings in North America, where forest, mountains and water all converge to offer spectacular scenery almost anywhere you go.

The Blue Jackets are in Vancouver to play the Canucks on Saturday night, and Johnson said this week he’s happy to be home. We decided to ask him what it was like to grow up and live in the area.

We’ll let Johnson’s words do most of the talking, but the text in bold are the questions we asked the young CBJ standout about the trip home.

“This is probably the trip I look forward to most other than maybe the sunny ones. This is really nice. I’m excited. It’s really fun to play in Canada for me, especially Western Canada. Obviously, Vancouver is gonna be the best, but yeah, all these spots I really like.”

Does Vancouver feel like home when we’re here? “It definitely does. It’ll be exciting. I obviously have family and friends – not too many friends; most of my friends are playing hockey somewhere – but a lot of family (in town), and it’s definitely just so fun to play the Canucks, especially in that building.”

"I grew up in Port Moody, so it’s like 40 minutes east of Van. I feel like when I was a kid, I’d mostly just go downtown for Canucks games. We’d go quite a bit. It’s awesome, really fun. And when we’d play teams from wherever, some teams you’d play in minor hockey would be in Vancouver. Definitely not too far.”

Is Port Moody a lot like Vancouver? “Yeah, it’s nice. Port Moody, where we live, there’s mountains, there’s water. It is really nice. I loved growing up in Port Moody. It was great. I think I was pretty lucky. I loved it. I still love going back in the summer."