Voronkov leads way as CBJ Russians make history

“I didn’t think about that, but yeah,” Marchenko said when asked if he was surprised the Blue Jackets were able to become the first team to accomplish the feat. “We have a little history. There was the Russian Five in Detroit, a lot of Russian guys on one team. It’s cool. It’s really cool for us. Just enjoy this moment.”

Perhaps even more important, though, for the Blue Jackets was it came at a pivotal moment for Voronkov. The 23-year-old rookie has shown no signs of needing adjustment to the NHL game, as his goal gave him 10 points in his first 17 games, a mark good enough to tie him for seventh among league rookies in scoring.

More than that, his size, physical play and awareness away from the puck have made him an impact player, but Voronkov has admittedly struggled with homesickness in his first few months in Columbus. It’s an understandable situation, as he knows little English and is having to deal with the culture shock of living half a world away for the first time.

“It’s a big difference between the two countries,” Voronkov said through Marchenko, who served as an interpreter postgame. “It’s a little surprise for him. Maybe when he first comes, he’s not ready for it.”

But Voronkov confirmed postgame that despite thoughts of potentially returning home, he plans to stay in Columbus. He’ll have the support of his countrymen along the way, and he noted the best part about coming to Columbus is when he enters the locker room or steps on the ice to play the sport he loves at the highest level.

“We’ve been trying to help him as much as we can, but no matter what you do, the first two, three, four months is a tough period and a big adjustment,” Provorov said. “I think he’s doing his best … but I think so far he’s done a great job and we are going to continue to support him and help him.”

The addition of the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Voronkov has added a different dimension to the CBJ lineup. His goal Monday was described as a playoff-style tally by Vincent, as he won a battle for a puck along the wall in the corner, fought his way through another stick check to get to the net and then stuffed the puck past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.