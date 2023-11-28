Voronkov leads way as CBJ Russians make history

The Blue Jackets got back to Columbus late Sunday after what could have been a disheartening loss at Carolina, and team members were given the option not to skate Monday morning ahead of last night's game vs. Boston.
Yet the five Russian members of the squad – forwards Kirill Marchenko, Yegor Chinakhov and Dmitri Voronkov, defenseman Ivan Provorov and rehabbing goalie Daniil Tarasov – were on the ice bright and early, getting their work in before the contest against the league-leading Bruins.
“All the Russian guys were on the ice this morning having fun and skating, even though we came back, not too late last night, but it was optional this morning,” head coach Pascal Vincent said. “They went on the ice, and there’s some chemistry going on there.”
A few hours later, there wasn’t just chemistry, there was history. Voronkov tallied in the first period, Provorov and Chinakhov extended the CBJ lead in the second and Marchenko clinched the 5-2 win in the third with a power-play goal, marking the first time in NHL history that four different players from Russia scored for the same team in a game.
Detroit had its famed Russian Five back in the 1990s, a historic squad that changed the game forever by opening the NHL game to its countrymen. More than two decades later, the Blue Jackets’ Russian four did something not even that squad could accomplish.