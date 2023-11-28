Voronkov leads way as CBJ Russians make history

For the first time ever in an NHL game, four different Russians scored for the same team in the win vs. Boston

dmitri Voronkov boston
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

The Blue Jackets got back to Columbus late Sunday after what could have been a disheartening loss at Carolina, and team members were given the option not to skate Monday morning ahead of last night's game vs. Boston.

Yet the five Russian members of the squad – forwards Kirill Marchenko, Yegor Chinakhov and Dmitri Voronkov, defenseman Ivan Provorov and rehabbing goalie Daniil Tarasov – were on the ice bright and early, getting their work in before the contest against the league-leading Bruins.

“All the Russian guys were on the ice this morning having fun and skating, even though we came back, not too late last night, but it was optional this morning,” head coach Pascal Vincent said. “They went on the ice, and there’s some chemistry going on there.”

A few hours later, there wasn’t just chemistry, there was history. Voronkov tallied in the first period, Provorov and Chinakhov extended the CBJ lead in the second and Marchenko clinched the 5-2 win in the third with a power-play goal, marking the first time in NHL history that four different players from Russia scored for the same team in a game.

Detroit had its famed Russian Five back in the 1990s, a historic squad that changed the game forever by opening the NHL game to its countrymen. More than two decades later, the Blue Jackets’ Russian four did something not even that squad could accomplish.

Recap: Bruins at Blue Jackets 11.27.23

“I didn’t think about that, but yeah,” Marchenko said when asked if he was surprised the Blue Jackets were able to become the first team to accomplish the feat. “We have a little history. There was the Russian Five in Detroit, a lot of Russian guys on one team. It’s cool. It’s really cool for us. Just enjoy this moment.”

Perhaps even more important, though, for the Blue Jackets was it came at a pivotal moment for Voronkov. The 23-year-old rookie has shown no signs of needing adjustment to the NHL game, as his goal gave him 10 points in his first 17 games, a mark good enough to tie him for seventh among league rookies in scoring.

More than that, his size, physical play and awareness away from the puck have made him an impact player, but Voronkov has admittedly struggled with homesickness in his first few months in Columbus. It’s an understandable situation, as he knows little English and is having to deal with the culture shock of living half a world away for the first time.

“It’s a big difference between the two countries,” Voronkov said through Marchenko, who served as an interpreter postgame. “It’s a little surprise for him. Maybe when he first comes, he’s not ready for it.”

But Voronkov confirmed postgame that despite thoughts of potentially returning home, he plans to stay in Columbus. He’ll have the support of his countrymen along the way, and he noted the best part about coming to Columbus is when he enters the locker room or steps on the ice to play the sport he loves at the highest level.

“We’ve been trying to help him as much as we can, but no matter what you do, the first two, three, four months is a tough period and a big adjustment,” Provorov said. “I think he’s doing his best … but I think so far he’s done a great job and we are going to continue to support him and help him.”

The addition of the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Voronkov has added a different dimension to the CBJ lineup. His goal Monday was described as a playoff-style tally by Vincent, as he won a battle for a puck along the wall in the corner, fought his way through another stick check to get to the net and then stuffed the puck past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Dmitri Voronkov with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins

Voronkov also set a perfect screen on Swayman as Provorov scored in the second, but another moment that won’t soon be forgotten came later in the period as he outmuscled Charlie McAvoy in a race for the puck and deposited the Bruins defenseman on the ice. Voronkov was called for an interference penalty, but it was the kind of physical play that will force opponents to take notice.

He’s proved to be an excellent complement for his countrymen, as Marchenko’s excellent shot and offensive instincts have allowed him to score seven goals in the last 14 games, while Chinakhov used his elite speed and wrister to turn what could have been a nothing play into a breakaway goal last night. Add in Provorov’s solid play on the blue line and the Blue Jackets had the ingredients for history on Monday.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Provorov said. “It’s nice that we obviously have a big group of Russians here on the team, and it’s nice that we all were able to contribute with a goal tonight.”

