Central Ohio youngster is already making waves in the hockey world

"It's almost like a running joke with all of our friends," his father, Jason, said. "There's so much travel in hockey, so we'll go to Detroit for a weekend, we'll come back from a tournament, and we'll pull into the garage at 2:30. Then he'll be out there at 3 o'clock after four days of a tournament. It's like, 'Dude, go take a shower and relax.'

"It's cool to see that drive."

Cooper said there's nowhere he'd rather be than in his backyard with a stick in his hand, and each time his parents call him in to go to bed, he asks if he can just spend a couple more minutes outside. He spends upwards of three hours each day messing around on the court trying to perfect his craft, and he can already perform a variety of eye-catching moves including the lacrosse-style Michigan goal.

His love of the game started naturally, the same way most kids get into the sport.

"My and my dad would turn the Jackets on TV and I would just watch it with him," Cooper said. "In the winter, we had a small ice rink that we would put in the backyard, and I would just skate."

Simply, it just grew from there. Cooper also plays baseball and football, but nothing has quite captured his imagination like hockey. With his long hair, love for the game and slick offensive moves, he might remind some of Kent Johnson, which is no accident. Johnson is Hackett's favorite player, and their games already bear more than a passing resemblance.

One day, perhaps, Hackett will be able to follow in the footsteps of his favorite player and make it to the highest level.

"He's good, and I hope I can be like him," Hackett said. "I want to play in the NHL."