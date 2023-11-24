Merzlikins makes 37 saves, Blue Jackets edge Devils 

Boone Jenner and Eric Robinson each scored in the first period for the Blue Jackets (6-11-4), who have won consecutive games after losing nine straight.

"It was a really good first period," Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. "I thought we came out the right way and then we were learning to play the right way in the second period, managing the lead. [Merzlikins] was solid when we needed him. It was a full team effort, blocking shots and doing the right things defensively. It was a real good one for us."

The Blue Jackets were winless in their previous eight road games (0-6-2), allowing at least four goals in seven of the eight games.

"I know if I do my job well and perform the way I know how, the win automatically is going to come,” Merzlikins said.

Alexander Holtz scored and Akira Schmid made 26 saves for the Devils (8-9-1), who have lost three straight and six of their past seven (1-6-0). New Jersey plays the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on Saturday.

"We have to be more consistent," Schmid said. "It's not easy right now. We just have to work hard every day."

Jenner extended his goal streak to three games (four goals) when he scored from in front of the net after taking a backdoor pass from Johnny Gaudreau for a 1-0 lead at 10:04 of the first period.

"I kind of try to know where he's at all times on the ice and normally it's in front of the net," Gaudreau said. "He dropped the puck to me and two defenders came with me and he was sitting alone, net front. I sent a little pass to the front for him and he does a great job ... you've seen him score all year long and most are in the blue paint."