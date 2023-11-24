Merzlikins makes 37 saves, Blue Jackets edge Devils 

NEWARK, N.J. -- Elvis Merzlikins made 37 saves for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 2-1 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday.
Boone Jenner and Eric Robinson each scored in the first period for the Blue Jackets (6-11-4), who have won consecutive games after losing nine straight.
"It was a really good first period," Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. "I thought we came out the right way and then we were learning to play the right way in the second period, managing the lead. [Merzlikins] was solid when we needed him. It was a full team effort, blocking shots and doing the right things defensively. It was a real good one for us."
The Blue Jackets were winless in their previous eight road games (0-6-2), allowing at least four goals in seven of the eight games.
"I know if I do my job well and perform the way I know how, the win automatically is going to come,” Merzlikins said.
Alexander Holtz scored and Akira Schmid made 26 saves for the Devils (8-9-1), who have lost three straight and six of their past seven (1-6-0). New Jersey plays the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on Saturday.
"We have to be more consistent," Schmid said. "It's not easy right now. We just have to work hard every day."
Jenner extended his goal streak to three games (four goals) when he scored from in front of the net after taking a backdoor pass from Johnny Gaudreau for a 1-0 lead at 10:04 of the first period.
"I kind of try to know where he's at all times on the ice and normally it's in front of the net," Gaudreau said. "He dropped the puck to me and two defenders came with me and he was sitting alone, net front. I sent a little pass to the front for him and he does a great job ... you've seen him score all year long and most are in the blue paint."
Holtz made it 1-1 at 13:15, scoring a wrist shot from the right face-off circle after Ondrej Palat stole the puck from Jake Bean in the offensive zone.
"I didn't like our start and we didn't get to second opportunities," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said.
Robinson scored his first goal of the season for Columbus on a breakaway after taking a lead pass from Justin Danforth with Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton out of position for a 2-1 lead with 37 seconds left in the first.
"I knew he [Danforth] had some time there and we talked about it; if you have time, there's no reason to come over, so I stayed wide," said Robinson, who was born in Bellmawr, New Jersey. "I knew he was going to get his head up and make that play.
"I had [six family members] here so for them to be here and see that, it's pretty special."
Merzlikins came up strong with 20 saves in the third period, including seven when Columbus was whistled for too many men on the ice at 3:26.
"I was thinking, keep shooting, baby, I'm warm," Merzlikins said. "I was reading the game well. My defensemen were cleaning the vision for me so that was perfect and the two or three times that they didn't because they were scrambling, it hit the post, so obviously it's hard when the shots are coming in.
"At the same time, I love it. I love when they shoot 38 times on me. I hate when they don't shoot, that's the worst part."
Devils center Jack Hughes had eight shots on goal, two of which hit the post in the third period.
"That was just a tough result," Hughes said. "We didn't generate anything. We didn't score. We didn't execute. We're talking too much ... we have to go out and play better."
NOTES: Five players in Blue Jackets history have had a longer goal streak than Jenner at age 30 or older: Geoff Sanderson (seven games, 2002-03), Cam Atkinson (five, 2020-21), Scott Hartnell (four, 2014-15), David Vyborny (four, 2005-06) and Ray Whitney (four, 2002-03). ... Devils forward Curtis Lazar sustained an undisclosed injury early in the first period after 4:14 of ice time and did not return. Ruff had no update after the game, but did say Lazar was questionable for Saturday’s game against the Sabres. ... The last time the Devils played a home game on Black Friday was a 4-3 overtime loss against the New York Islanders on Nov. 23, 2018.