Blue Jackets host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 16

The Columbus Blue Jackets to honor those who have experienced, or are currently experiencing, the journey of cancer by hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Night, in partnership with OhioHealth, on Thursday, November 16 when the club hosts the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer Johnny Gaudreau bobblehead. Attendees are encouraged to wear lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer, which represents all cancers.

The evening will feature powerful Hockey Fights Cancer stories including the debut of the Blue Jackets Foundation’s 2023 Class of Pediatric Cancer Heroes. The Blue Jackets Heroes program honors a group of kids fighting cancer. The Heroes and their families are welcomed into the Blue Jackets family through several unique experiences including a special on-ice introduction during Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

Fans will have opportunities throughout the night to show their support and recognize loved ones with a variety of activities provided by OhioHealth including:

All fans in attendance will receive a “Keep Making Plans” beaded bracelet, as part of OhioHealth’s mission to turn patients into survivors and encourage them to keep dreaming, celebrating and making plans for their lives.

“I Fight For…” battle cards are available throughout the building for fans to write their personal connection to the fight against cancer and display their cards in recognition of cancer survivors and all those who have been touched in some way by the disease. The battle cards are also available digitally for fans to download, print and share a photo of themselves on social media platforms using #HockeyFightsCancer. Fans can visit www.bluejackets.com/hockeyfightscancer to download the battle card.

Located on the terrace at the McConnell Street entrance, fans can write the name of someone affected by cancer on a flag version of the “I Fight For” battle card to show collective support for who they fight for.

Supporters can also write names on colorful ribbons, representing different types of cancer, and attach them to a blue wall in the shape of a ribbon located at the McConnell Street Terrace and next to the cannon.

For those wanting to support local pediatric cancer initiatives, a primary area of focus by the team since its inception in 2000, the Blue Jackets Foundation has opportunities open now through the end of the month. Fans can bid on autographed items, purchase Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise, or enter to win a Hockey Fights Cancer jersey autographed by a player by purchasing a $10 raffle ticket. To participate in the jersey raffle, fans can text CBJAUCTION to 76278 between November 14- 22. Visit www.BlueJackets.com/hockeyfightscancer to learn more about additional opportunities to support the Foundation’s mission.

The Blue Line Team Store at Nationwide Arena, Polaris Fashion Place and online have exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise including sweatshirts, hats, jerseys, pucks and more. Year-round, fans can “round up” their total at the register to donate to The Blue Jackets Foundation in support of their pediatric cancer initiatives. Visit in-store or online at www.TheBlueLineOnline.com to learn more.

To learn more about the evening’s events and how to support Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives, visit www.BlueJackets.com/HockeyFightsCancer.