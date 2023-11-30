Blue Jackets to recognize First Responders on Dec. 8

Interactive opportunities with First Responders will be located throughout the main concourse

CBJ first responders night
By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets will honor our community’s first responders on Friday, December 8 when they host the St. Louis Blues for First Responders Night, presented by Jet’s Pizza. Game time is 7 p.m. and the night will include themed activities, fundraisers and tributes to show support and gratitude for the tireless efforts of incredible individuals in the first responder community.

The evening’s National Anthem will be performed by 18-year-old Margaret “Greta” Belair, a participant in Columbus’ Public Safety Corps (PSC) and Police Cadet Programs. The programs are designed to provide young people with mentorship and skills to help build character and prepare them for a career in law enforcement.

To celebrate the work of central Ohio’s First Responders, Jet’s Pizza will host 100 members of the After-School All-Stars Ohio Mentorship Program at the game. The program connects trained first responder mentors with children living in at-risk environments who would benefit from a mentor due to exposure to substance use disorder, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), and whose daily life is affected by the social detriments of health.

For fans wanting to show their support or learn more about the first responder community, activities will be available throughout the concourse. Booths will include the Columbus Fire Department’s Gear Try-On Station, Columbus Police and Franklin County therapy dogs, the Franklin County Bomb Squad robot and CPR instructions provided by Delaware County EMS.

The Blue Jackets Foundation will have fundraisers available all night including the evening’s 50/50 Raffle, presented by Kemba Financial Credit Union, which will open at 9 a.m. on December 8 and conclude after the second intermission. The raffle will benefit the Fraternal Order of Police. To participate, fans 18 years of age and older can purchase tickets throughout Nationwide Arena during the game or go to BlueJackets.com/5050raffle.

At the game or at home, the 5th Line can enter to win an authentic team-issued, player-autographed jersey by purchasing a $10 raffle ticket. To enter, text CBJAUCTION to 76278 starting at 9 a.m. on December 8. The raffle will conclude at the end of the second intermission during the game on Sunday, December 10. First Responder merchandise, including autographed mystery pucks, is also available for purchase by visiting cbjauction.givesmart.com.

To guarantee a First Responder jersey, the First Responders Ticket Package is available to the first 2,000 purchasers and includes a game ticket and your choice of exclusive First Responders Night jerseys (non-autographed). A portion of each ticket package sold will support Hockey Helping Heroes – First Responders Face-Off Foundation. To purchase the ticket package, visit bluejackets.com/firstresponders.

For more information about First Responders Night, presented by Jet’s Pizza, visit BlueJackets.com/Responders.

