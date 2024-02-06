For the CBJ Russians, support systems help the transition

A Whole New World

First off, to paint all of Russia with one broad brush would be akin to saying the experience of growing up in California is the same as doing so in Alabama and also the same as Massachusetts. Per Google Maps, it would take one about 66 hours in a car to make the journey of almost 5,000 kilometers from Provorov’s home city of Yaroslavl, just outside of Moscow, to Voronkov’s home of Agnarsk in Siberia.

Chinakhov’s home of Omsk is the biggest city of the five, population wise, with more than 1.1 million residents. It’s location near the Kazakhstan border is about 900 kilometers from Marchenko’s hometown of Barnual (630,000 residents), which is about a five-hour drive from Tarasov’s home of Novokuznetsk (population of over 537,000 residents). The smallest and most remote location of Angarsk has about 222,000 residents near the shores of Lake Baikal, and is much closer to the Mongolian border than any other major Russian city.

Having said that, there are still some common differences the Russian players encounter when heading to North America to play

“Obviously, at the beginning, everything is different,” Provorov said. “The culture, the language, just everyday things like going to the grocery store, cars, highways, all that. When you get on the ice, the surface is smaller, the game is different. The game at home is a bit more east-west, possession. This game is definitely faster, more direct. I think it’s lot to adjust.”

One thing Marchenko repeatedly refers to is how different the cities are laid out. Many Russian cities, especially as you get away from the metropolis of Moscow, are clustered around city centers without much as far as outlying areas. Barnaul is centered around the Ob River, and if you get outside of the city itself, there’s not much there.

“It’s all different,” Marchenko said. “It’s way different. We don’t have the (suburban) areas, we just have one city and that’s it. We have a downtown. After downtown, we have roads (to go) something else. Where Elvis (Merzlikins) is living (in New Albany), you never see the same thing in Russia. In my city, it’s just hometown, nothing around. Small villages, but everybody lives in town.

“You just need to come over. Have you been to Russia? You won’t understand if I say, ‘Everything (is different).’ You just need to come over to Russia, visit, and after you’ll see the difference. Everything is different. Everything. It’s not (necessarily) better, it’s just different.”

Marchenko made the transition from playing in the five-million-resident city of St. Petersburg the previous four years to Columbus a season ago, and he admits he did need a little time to get used to it. You’d have never known because of the ebullient nature that made him a fan favorite immediately, but Marchenko said he feels much better and more comfortable this season.

“Of course,” he said. “Last year, I am OK because I have a wife here (Viktoria). She really helped me. But now, my English is better. I understand a lot of the English. I am not a really great speaker now, but I can be in communication with the other guys. Now it’s fine for me. Everything is fine for me and my wife, too.”

Chinakhov went through a similar transition when he first arrived in the fall of 2021. The Blue Jackets had just one consistent Russian player on the squad in Vladislav Gavrikov, who did his best to take Chinakhov under his wing, but the breakout forward for the Jackets admits now there were times he went through struggles and wasn’t sure how long he would make it in North America.

“I felt it too,” Chinakhov said of the homesickness. “But I just want to play here. I don’t care.”

Now, “Sometimes when I spend a lot of time in Russia in the summer, I just want to go back (to Columbus). That’s good for me. I like to play here. I like to be here. I like the city. It’s comfortable for me.”