Blue Jackets announce roster moves

David Jiricek recalled from Cleveland (AHL), while Nick Blankenburg has been loaned to the Monsters

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Nick Blankenburg off Injured Reserve and loaned the defenseman to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The team has also recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Monsters.

Blankenburg, 25, has missed the last 12 games with an upper body injury suffered at Buffalo on December 19. He has registered three shots on goal and averaged 17:52 of ice time in six games with Columbus this season and has collected four goals and 10 assists for 14 points with 20 penalty minutes and 66 shots on goal in 49 career games with the club since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. He has added 3-8-11 and 20 PIM in 18 contests with the Monsters in 2023-24. The 5-9, 180-pound native of Washington, Michigan originally signed a one-year, entry level contract with Columbus on Apr. 8, 2022.

Jiricek, 20, has recorded 1-8-9 with 20 penalty minutes and 33 shots on goal in 36 appearances with the Blue Jackets this season. He has notched 1-8-9 with 22 penalty minutes and 38 shots on goal in 40 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut in 2022-23. He has added 6-35-41 and 38 penalty minutes in 58 career outings with the Monsters since making his North American pro debut in 2022-23, including 0-3-3 in three outings in 2023-24. The 6-4, 207-pound native of Klatovy, Czech Republic was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, sixth overall at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Tuesday when they visit the Edmonton Oilers. Game time from Rogers Place is 9 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 8:30 p.m. The game may also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 105.7 FM in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

