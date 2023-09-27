Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by two players

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by two players, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 61 players, including 34 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders.

The Blue Jackets have returned goaltender Nolan Lalonde to the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League. The club has also released defenseman Ben Roger from his tryout contract.

Columbus, which is 1-1-1 in preseason play, returns to action on Saturday when it visits the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from KeyBank Center is 3 p.m. ET. The games will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.

The Blue Jackets open their 23 rd regular season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 12. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.