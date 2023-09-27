Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by two players

News Feed

mark recchi ready to get going on blue jackets staff

Recchi ready to build relationships with CBJ players
blue jackets at blues preseason recap

Bemstrom scores twice but Jackets fall to Blues
blue jackets question and answer nick blankenburg

CBJ Q&A: Blankenburg learned a lot from last year
alexandre texier back in columbus with blue jackets

Back with the Blue Jackets, Texier is picking up where he left off
Columbus Blue Jackets Education Programs

Registration open for 2023-24 Columbus Blue Jackets Education Programs
blue jackets announce roster for preseason game at st louis

Blue Jackets announce roster for game at St. Louis
blue jackets name mark recchi assistant coach

Blue Jackets add Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Recchi to coaching staff
adam fantilli patrik laine building friendship

Laine, Fantilli building chemistry one meal at a time
blue jackets q and a justin danforth returns to health

Blue Jackets Q&A: Danforth is healthy and ready to go
blue jackets down pittsburgh on dumais overtime goal 

Blue Jackets win preseason contest over Pittsburgh on Dumais OT goal
blue jackets drop preseason opener at pittsburgh

Blue Jackets drop preseason opener at Pittsburgh
blue jackets announce rosters for preseason openers

Blue Jackets announce rosters for preseason games vs. Penguins
luca del bel belluz ready for next step

After a strong junior career, Del Bel Belluz is ready for the next step
blue jackets question answer damon severson

Blue Jackets Q&A: Severson's enjoying his new home
nationwide arena new amenities for blue jackets season

Nationwide Arena announces new amenities for 2023-24 season
reasons for optimism questions about blue jackets camp

5 reasons for optimism – and 5 questions to answer – for the Blue Jackets in camp
what to know in blue jackets training camp

What to know as the Blue Jackets begin training camp
blue jackets announce new checkout experience at blue line

Blue Jackets announce new checkout experience at Blue Line team store

Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by two players

Roster now stands at 61 players, including 34 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders

Team Update
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by two players, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 61 players, including 34 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders.

The Blue Jackets have returned goaltender Nolan Lalonde to the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League. The club has also released defenseman Ben Roger from his tryout contract.

Columbus, which is 1-1-1 in preseason play, returns to action on Saturday when it visits the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from KeyBank Center is 3 p.m. ET. The games will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.

The Blue Jackets open their 23 rd regular season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 12. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.