Blue Jackets recall Tarasov from Cleveland, assign Greaves

Tarasov has missed the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season with a knee injury

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled Daniil Tarasov from the goaltender’s conditioning assignment with the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, and assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to Cleveland, General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Tarasov, 24, who missed the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season with a knee injury, has posted a 4-13-1 record with a 3.66 goals-against average (GAA) and .900 save percentage (SV%) in 21 career outings with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2021-22.  He finished 4-11-1 with a 3.91 GAA and .892 SV% in 17 appearances with the club in 2022-23. 

A native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov posted a 2-1-0 record with a 2.57 GAA and .915 SV% in four appearances with the Monsters during his conditioning stint this season.  He has gone 16-11-3 with a 3.27 GAA and .893 SV% in 31 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his North American pro debut at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.  The 6-5, 201-pound netminder was selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round, 86th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Greaves, 22, has posted a 1-2-0 record with a 2.70 GAA, .937 SV% and has stopped 118-of-126 shots faced in three career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023 at Toronto.  The 6-0, 191-pound netminder is 1-1-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .935 SV% in two appearances this season, including setting a franchise record for most saves in his first career win after turning aside 41-of-43 shots faced in a 5-2 victory over St. Louis on Friday.

The Cambridge, Ontario native has gone 40-31-7 with a 3.00 GAA, .901 SV% and four shutouts in 84 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his pro debut in 2021-22.  He has posted a 9-3-0 record with a 3.09 GAA and .899 SV% in 12 outings in 2023-24.  The 6-0, 191-pound netminder was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

