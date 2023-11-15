Prospect Report: Pinelli scoring goal after goal in the OHL 

You don’t have to look very far to find Luca Pinelli in the OHL’s goal-scoring standings this season.

The fourth-round draft pick of the Blue Jackets in the 2023 draft has gotten off to a red-hot start to the season with Ottawa of the OHL, notching 15 goals in 16 games to place second in one of Canada’s top junior leagues.

Known for his competitiveness and skill, Pinelli posted 29 goals and 63 points in 67 games last year with the 67s, enough to catch notice of NHL scouts – and to get the Blue Jackets to take him with the 114th overall pick in this summer’s draft.

“They were the first team I talked to at the (NHL) Combine,” Pinelli told Dylan Tyrer on the latest edition of the Pipeline Podcast, presented by Ruoff. “I thought it went really well with them. I felt pretty good there. Going into the draft, I didn’t really know what to expect. I just went in there hoping some team would pick me up, and whatever team picks me up, I just go there and showcase myself and show them why they drafted me.

“When I heard my name called, I kind of blacked out, to be honest. Just hugged my family, went down, met everyone around the (CBJ draft) table. I went up to suite level and talked with a couple of people there. It was a really cool moment. It’s something I'll never forget.”

Now for Pinelli, it will be about continuing to add to his game as he tries to make it to the NHL level. He’s shown the ability to score in bunches in juniors, including posting back-to-back hat tricks Nov. 5 vs. Barrie and Nov. 10 against Oshawa, and his competitive nature will help him considering he’s a bit undersized at 5-foot-9.

The Stoney Creek, Ontario, native comes from a hockey family, as well, as his brother Francesco was a second-round draft pick in the 2021 draft by Los Angeles who is now with the team’s AHL affiliate.

“I think I’ve always been a hard worker, especially coming into junior,” Luca said. “I had to work my way up in minutes and stuff like that and gain my coaches’ trust and stuff. I think that’s something I've always had in me, my compete, and then I think I have really good skill, high hockey IQ, and I can shoot the puck. I think I've established that in my game throughout junior hockey.”

The 67s clearly have a respect for Pinelli on and off the ice, which is why he’s been named the captain this season for one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

“It felt really good,” he said of being given the captaincy. “This organization is a really high-end organization, so to be named captain for them, it’s obviously an honor. We have a really good group of guys, too. I am excited to go along in the year and lead this team.”

For more on Pinelli, including how he got into the sport and how he likes to spend his spare time, listen to the full Pipeline Podcast interview with Dylan.

Monsters Continue Strong Start

The thinking going into the season was that a byproduct of the depth possessed by the Blue Jackets would be that the American Hockey League team in Cleveland could excel, and so far, that’s what’s happening.

After a win and an overtime loss this past weekend at Belleville, the Monsters are off to a 7-3-1-0 start, good for a points percentage of .682 that leads the North Division of the AHL. Currently, Cleveland is fourth in the division behind Syracuse, Toronto and Rochester, all of whom have played one more game than the Monsters and are a point ahead.

So far, Cleveland has been led by forward Trey Fix-Wolansky, whose 16 points are good for a tie for fourth in the AHL, while his 12 assists are tied for second in the league. The Monsters also boast two of the most productive defensemen in the league, as Nick Blankenburg’s 3-7-10 line ties him for fifth in the league, while Jake Christiansen has three goals and six assists for nine points, tied for 10th overall. Goalie Jet Greaves is also tied for the league lead with six wins.

The Monsters were firing on all cylinders Friday as they took a 4-2 win at Belleville. Kent Johnson scored his first two goals in the AHL, while Stanislav Svozil notched his first pro goal in North American hockey. Brendan Gaunce also scored a goal, Svozil added an assist, Fix-Wolansky and Blankenburg each had two helpers and Greaves made 27 saves in the win.

Cleveland had 38 shots on goal Sunday, but the B-Sens got excellent goaltending and won a 2-1 game in overtime. Christiansen had the lone goal for Columbus, while Pavel Cajan made 34 saves.

The Monsters are home this weekend with Thursday and Saturday night games vs. Rochester before hitting the road to take on Charlotte.

Dumais Sets Scoring Record

If you’ve been reading these reports over the past year, you know they’ve largely become a way for us to document the incredible production of Jordan Dumais.

One of the top scorers of the past two decades in the QMJHL, Dumais now has a new honor – he's the all-time leading scorer for his junior team, the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL.

The third-round pick in the 2022 draft set the record Sunday, breaking a tie with Brandon Benedict (1998-2003) with a three-assist day to reach 306 points in a Mooseheads uniform. It’s even more impressive when you consider the list of Mooseheads alumni also includes such names as Jakub Voracek, Jody Shelley, Jonathan Drouin, Alex Tanguay, Nathan MacKinnon, Timo Meier and Nikolaj Ehlers.

“Obviously it’s fun to do it at home and get it off my back a little bit,” he said. “It’s great. I was really honored that (Benedict) came down here and supported me to beat the record. My teammates have been really cool about it, and I’m extremely grateful for all the support from the fans.”

Coming off a 140-point campaign that was the third most productive in the Q in the last 20 years behind Sidney Crosby and Alexander Radulov, Dumais now has a 12-16-28 line in his first 11 games this season, good for a mark of 2.54 points per game. In contrast, in his final season in the QMJHL, Crosby posted 2.71 points per game.

Halifax is 16-4-1 on the season and ranked No. 1 in the most recent CHL rankings.

Prospect Notes