A golden effort for Brindley at the World Juniors

Thanks to stacked 2004 birth year that included CBJ second-round pick Gavin Brindley, Team USA headed to Sweden as the odds-on favorite to win the 2024 IIHF World Juniors.

Sports can be unpredictable, but the pundits were right. Team USA didn’t lose any of its seven games at the event, romping to the United States’ first win since 2021 and fifth since 2010.

The gold medal was clinched in Friday’s tournament final, as the Americans took a 3-2 lead into the third period against host Sweden and extended it into a 6-2 final, leaving little doubt who deserved to win this year’s version of the popular international event.

“This ‘04 group is so good and so talented, and we have these ‘05s with us that just help us even more,” Brindley told NHL Network after the win. “It’s just so much fun to win, especially with this group of brothers that we bonded over for four weeks. It’s pretty cool how you become a family so fast.”