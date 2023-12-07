Mascots take over on CBJ Mascot Madness Day

The first 5,000 fans Sunday, aged 13 and under, will receive an exclusive Mascot Poster.

Chiller_MascottMadness_16x9
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host Stinger and his friends for Mascot Madness Takeover when the Jackets take on the Florida Panthers on Sunday, December 10 at 1 p.m. The first 5,000 fans, aged 13 and under, will receive an exclusive Mascot Poster.

In addition to Stinger, fellow National Hockey League (NHL) mascots N.J. Devil (New Jersey), Stanley C. Panther (Florida), Stormy (Carolina), Howler (Arizona) and S.J. Sharkie (San Jose) will be in attendance as well as Rosie from the Cincinnati Reds.

The game will feature mascot shenanigans all night including pregame meet and greet opportunities throughout the concourse from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. The mascots will autograph posters and take photos with fans of all ages. Additional activities will be available on the concourse including face painters and balloon makers to show off your love for your favorite mascot - Stinger.

News Feed

preview blue jackets head to long island to face new york

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets begin busy stretch on Long Island
blue jackets announce roster moves

Columbus Blue Jackets Announce Roster Moves
blue jackets trade eric robinson to buffalo for conditional seventh round pick

Blue Jackets acquire 2025 conditional seventh-round pick from Buffalo in exchange for Eric Robinson
blue jackets prospect report luca del bel belluz

Prospect Report: Del Bel Belluz adjusting to life in the pros
Los Angeles Kings Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 5

Blue Jackets fall to Kings in overtime
blue jackets mcconnell education foundation grants 2023

McConnell Education Foundation awards 2023 high school hockey grants
elvis merzlikins finding his game for blue jackets

Merzlikins has dialed in his game for Blue Jackets
preview blue jackets host kings in nationwide arena

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face another top team Tuesday
Columbus Blue Jackets Boston Bruins game recap December 3

Bruins rally past Blue Jackets
preview blue jackets take on boston again

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face Boston for second time in a week
blue jackets fathers trip mathieu olivier father simon 

Like father, like son: Olivier followed in his dad's footsteps
daniil tarasov conditioning loan cleveland

Blue Jackets loan Tarasov to Cleveland on conditioning assignment
Ottawa Senators Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 1

Blue Jackets score four straight, rally past Senators
svonotes johnny gaudreau becoming johnny hockey again

SvoNotes: Gaudreau starting to look like Johnny Hockey again
preview blue jackets meet senators at nationwide arena

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish homestand against Senators
confident kent johnson returns to blue jackets

With confidence soaring, Johnson returns to Blue Jackets
blue jackets to host first responders night december 8

Blue Jackets to recognize First Responders on Dec. 8
blue jackets recall kent johnson place damon severson on ir 

Blue Jackets recall forward Kent Johnson