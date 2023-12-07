Mascots take over on CBJ Mascot Madness Day

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host Stinger and his friends for Mascot Madness Takeover when the Jackets take on the Florida Panthers on Sunday, December 10 at 1 p.m. The first 5,000 fans, aged 13 and under, will receive an exclusive Mascot Poster.

In addition to Stinger, fellow National Hockey League (NHL) mascots N.J. Devil (New Jersey), Stanley C. Panther (Florida), Stormy (Carolina), Howler (Arizona) and S.J. Sharkie (San Jose) will be in attendance as well as Rosie from the Cincinnati Reds.

The game will feature mascot shenanigans all night including pregame meet and greet opportunities throughout the concourse from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. The mascots will autograph posters and take photos with fans of all ages. Additional activities will be available on the concourse including face painters and balloon makers to show off your love for your favorite mascot - Stinger.