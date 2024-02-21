Margaritaville Takeover Night brings the beach to Nationwide Arena 

Parrotheads looking for their lost shaker of salt can find it Friday at Nationwide Arena

Margaritaville night
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

Parrotheads, beach bums, and hockey fans will take over Nationwide Arena on Friday, February 23 for Margaritaville Takeover Night, presented by Visit Central Florida. Before and after the puck drops at 7 p.m. (5 o’clock somewhere), fans can enjoy a special night with the electric energy of Blue Jackets hockey combined with the laid-back vibes of Margaritaville, creating a unique experience for fans.

Margaritaville Takeover Night will feature a variety of special promotions and activities. Fans will have the chance to win exclusive Margaritaville-themed prizes, including trips to Margaritaville resorts and merchandise from the Margaritaville retail store. There will also be a special menu at the concessions, featuring Margaritaville-inspired food and drink options. 

Cincinnati-based band Thing1Thing2 will bring beachy vibes all night playing a variety of Trop Rock music. The band will be located on the terrace at the McConnell Street Entrance until puck drop, during intermissions and post-game. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation will host themed fundraising activities throughout the night. At the game or home, the 5th Line can bid on exclusive Margaritaville-themed items autographed by Blue Jackets players. The auction will open at 9 a.m. on February 23 and close at the end of the second intermission. Fans can visit cbjauction.givesmart.com or text CBJAUCTION to 76278 to participate.

The Margaritaville Ticket Package is available with a limited number of tickets remaining. The package includes an exclusive CBJ Hawaiian shirt and a ticket to a game with the option of choosing Margaritaville Takeover Night on February 23 or the regular home game on Saturday, March 9. Visit BlueJackets.com/Margaritaville to purchase the exclusive ticket offer. Standard tickets to the game are available at BlueJackets.com/OnSale.

