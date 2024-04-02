Blue Jackets loan defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned defenseman Jake Christiansen to the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, the club announced today.

Christiansen, 24, has registered two assists with two penalty minutes in 12 games with the Blue Jackets this season. He has posted 1-6-7 with six penalty minutes and 36 shots on goal in 44 career appearances with Columbus since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. He was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Mar. 4, 2020.

The 6-0, 196-pound native of West Vancouver, British Columbia has added 40-94-134 and 132 penalty minutes in 203career AHL games with the Monsters and Stockton Heat since making his professional debut at the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign. He ranks fourth-T among AHL blueliners in points and fifth in goals in 2023-24 with 13-27-40 in 54appearances with Cleveland.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday when they host the New York Islanders. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. The game may also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.