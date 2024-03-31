Blue Jackets add goalie Jet Greaves on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added goaltender Jet Greaves to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, the club announced today.

Greaves, 23, has posted a 1-3-0 record with a 3.30 goals-against average (GAA) and .917 save percentage (SV%) in four career appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023 at Toronto. He is 1-2-0 with a 3.38 GAA and .907 SV% in three games this season, including setting a franchise record for most saves in a netminder’s first career win after turning aside 41-of-43 shots in a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on December 8.

The 6-0, 191-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario has gone 58-40-11 with a 2.99 GAA, .904 SV% and four shutouts in 115 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his pro debut in 2021-22. He leads all league goaltenders in wins and saves in 2023-24 with a 27-12-4 record, 3.00 GAA, .907 SV%, 1,221 saves and one shutout in 43 outings this season. He was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Monday when they host the Colorado Avalanche. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.