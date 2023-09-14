Blue Jackets open prospects tournament with 7-3 win over Toronto

The Blue Jackets opened the 2023 NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., with a 7-3 victory over Toronto on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena.

Game in a Paragraph

It was a weird game, to be sure, as an issue with the ice forced the game to move rinks just 7:27 into the contest, with the delay necessitating the final two periods to be lengthened to 26 minutes apiece. Still, it was nothing that could stop the Jackets, who built a 5-0 lead and cruised home to the victory. Columbus got goals from six different players in the triumph.

Quote of the Game

CBJ Traverse City head coach Trent Vogelhuber: “I thought the pace was really fast early, partially because I haven't watched live games for a long time, partially because it’s a small ice rink and partialy because everybody is really excited to go. Everybody is flying around out there. Systematically, it’s a little bit of a mess, but that’s to be expected. We got some good bounces, and I thought as the game went on, we got better and better and our group kind of took over.”

CBJ Standouts

Jordan Dumais finished with a pair of goals, while Hunter McKown (1-1-2), Adam Fantilli (0-2-2) and Denton Mateychuk (0-2-2) each had multipoint games.

Columbus also got tallies from Justin Pearson, James Malatesta, Stanislav Svozil and Cameron Butler.

Goalie Pavel Cajan was credited with 20 saves in the victory.

Quick Recap

Columbus got on the board twice in the opening seven-plus minutes before the venue change, as Pearson and Dumais scored. Pearson got things going at the 5:36 mark when his second effort at the side of the net got past goalie Luke Cavallin, then Dumais doubled the lead when he tipped a shot by Mateychuk past the Toronto netminder.

At that point, the issue with the ice was discovered, and after a lengthy delay for repairs, the teams went to their respective locker rooms and the decision was made to switch rinks. When things got going again, Columbus extended the lead as Malatesta skated the length of the ice, fought off a defender and unleashed a shot that went off the post and in. Svozil scored the first of three CBJ power-play goals to make it 4-0 as his centering pass went off a Leafs player and into the net, and Butler completed a strong shift by the Jackets by scoring from the doorstep off a feed from Tyler Peddle.

In the final 26-minute frame, Ryan Tverberg ended the CBJ shutout before McKown scored on a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play to make it 6-1. Toronto drew two back on scrambles near the crease, but Dumais’ tallied on a power-play rush to stem the tide and set the final score.

Jeff's Quick Takeaways

Columbus has four first-round picks on the roster and five players who skated NHL minutes a season ago, so you’d have to think the Blue Jackets are the odds-on favorite here. There’s depth up and down the lineup, and Columbus’ recent strong drafts have stocked this roster with talent. That showed through as the game went on, as the Blue Jackets weren’t necessarily sharp early but did take advantage of some bounces to get ahead. Once the skill showed – the goals by Malatesta and Dumais in particular were snipes – the Blue Jackets were able to win this one going away. The draw for CBJ fans going into this tournament is getting a first look at Fantilli, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 draft who figures to be a franchise player for the Blue Jackets. He did nothing to change that opinion today, with Vogelhuber raving postgame about Fantilli’s dominant performance. While Fantilli didn’t score a goal, he came close, even hitting the post at one point, but his ability to play all over the ice was most impressive to Vogelhuber. It’s step one in a journey, but it was good step for Fantilli, who also wasn’t afraid to mix it up some with the opposition. I'm starting to become pretty intrigued by Cajan, who posted an impressive .932 save percentage a season ago in 12 games in the ECHL and acquitted himself well for a 20-year-old in the AHL as well. He hasn’t had the easiest road, signing with the Blue Jackets after just one year of playing in Kitchener of the OHL (he lost another season to the pandemic), but his numbers have been solid for someone so young at the pro level. He had a solid game in net today and was one of the biggest difference makers for the Jackets.

Notable

Columbus scored on all three of its power plays and killed all four penalties taken. … Samuel Knazko, Luca Pinelli and Luca Del Bel Belluz also picked up assists. … The defensive pairing of Mateychuk and Knazko finished plus-3. …

Up Next

The Blue Jackets are off Friday and return to action against Detroit on Saturday afternoon in their second of three games at the event.