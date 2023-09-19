News Feed

Blue Jackets announce schedule, roster for OhioHealth Training Camp

Players report for physicals and fitness testing Wednesday before taking the ice for the first time Thursday

Training Camp Schedule and Roster
The Columbus Blue Jackets begin preparations for their 23rd National Hockey League season with the opening of training camp, presented by OhioHealth, on Wednesday, September 20.  Players will report for physicals at McConnell Spine, Sport and Joint Center beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday with fitness testing to follow at Ohio State University. 

The team will conduct the first team on-ice practices and scrimmages on Thursday, September 21 at Nationwide Arena and the OhioHealth Ice Haus.  Three groups will take part in practices and scrimmages from 9:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

All practice sessions in the OhioHealth Ice Haus (see full schedule below) are open to the public.  In addition, the scrimmages held at Nationwide Arena from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 will be open to the public.  Entry is free and only available through the Front Street Entrance located at the corner of Front and Nationwide Blvd.

The training camp roster consists of 73 players (42 forwards, 25 defensemen, six goaltenders).  The players will be divided into three groups for all sessions from September 21-24.  The Blue Jackets open their eight-game preseason schedule on Sunday, September 24 with split-squad games against the Pittsburgh Penguins.  The teams will meet at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. and at Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m.  The club will open the regular season on Thursday, October 12 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena.

Wednesday, Sept. 20
7 a.m. 
Medicals/Fitness Testing, McConnell/OSU   
Thursday, Sept. 21
8:15 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Team 1 Off Ice/Practice (IH)/Practice (NWA)
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. 
Team 2 Off Ice/Practice (IH)/Scrimmage (NWA)
10:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. 
Team 3 Off Ice/Scrimmage (NWA)/Practice (IH)
Friday, Sept. 22
8:15 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Team 3 Off Ice/Practice (IH)/Practice (NWA)
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Team 1 Off Ice/Practice (IH)/Scrimmage (NWA)
10:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. 
Team 2 Off Ice/Scrimmage (NWA)/Practice (IH)
Saturday, Sept. 23
8:15 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Team 2 Off Ice/Practice (IH)/Practice (NWA)
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. 
Team 3 Off Ice/Practice (IH)/Scrimmage (NWA)
10:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.
Team 1 Off Ice/Scrimmage (NWA)/Practice (IH)
Sunday, Sept. 24
10 a.m.
Game Group 2 Pre-Game Skate (NWA)
1 p.m. 
at Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
7 p.m. 
VS. PITTSBURGH, NATIONWIDE ARENA
Monday, Sept. 25
No practice scheduled
Tuesday, Sept. 26
10 a.m.
Game Group Pre-Game Skate (NWA)
9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Non-Game Group Off Ice/On Ice (IH)
8 p.m.
at St. Louis
Wednesday, Sept. 27
9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Group 1 Off Ice
10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Group 1 On Ice (NWA)/Group 2 Off Ice
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Group 2 On Ice (NWA)
Thursday, Sept. 28
No practice/workout scheduled
Friday, Sept. 29
8 a.m. - 9 a.m. 
Group 1 Off Ice
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Group 1 On-Ice (NWA)/Group 2 Off Ice
11 a.m. - 12 p.m. 
Group 2 On Ice (NWA)
Saturday, Sept. 30
7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
Non-Game Group Off Ice
9 a.m. - 10 a.m. 
Non-Game On Ice (NWA)
3 p.m. 
at Buffalo
Sunday, Oct. 1
8 a.m. - 9 a.m. 
Group 2 Off Ice
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Group 2 On Ice (NWA)/Group 1 Off Ice
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Group 1 On Ice (NWA)
Monday, Oct. 2
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Non-Game Group Off Ice
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Game Group Pre-Game Skate (NWA)
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Non-Game Group On Ice (NWA)
7 p.m.
VS. ST. LOUIS, NATIONWIDE ARENA
Tuesday, Oct. 3
No practice scheduled
Wednesday, Oct. 4
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Non-Game Group Off Ice
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Game Group Pre-Game Skate (NWA)
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Non-Game Group On Ice (NWA)
7 p.m.
VS. BUFFALO, NATIONWIDE ARENA
Thursday, Oct. 5
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Non-Game Group Off Ice
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Game Group Pre-Game Skate (NWA)
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Non-Game Group On Ice (NWA)
7 p.m.
VS. WASHINGTON, NATIONWIDE ARENA
Friday, Oct. 6
8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Group 2 Off Ice
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Group 2 On Ice (IH)/Group 1 Off Ice
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Group 1 On Ice (IH)
Saturday, Oct. 7
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. 
Non-Game Group Off Ice
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Game Group Pre-Game Skate (NWA)
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Non-Game Group On Ice (NWA)
7 p.m.
at Washington
Sunday, Oct. 8
No practice scheduled