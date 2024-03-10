Blue Jackets add Carson Meyer on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added forward Carson Meyer to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, the club announced today.

Meyer, 26, has registered one goal and three assists for four points with 12 penalty minutes and 30 shots on goal in 27 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets over the past two seasons. He notched 1-2-3 and six penalty minutes in 13 games during the 2021-22 campaign and added 0-1-1 and six penalty minutes in 14 contests in 2022-23.

Meyer was selected by the Blue Jackets in the sixth round, 179th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft. He has registered 56-54-110 and 177 penalty minutes in 172 career AHL games with the Monsters. He has tallied 22-15-37 and 65 penalty minutes in 55 outings this season, leading the club in penalty minutes and power play goals (six) and ranking second in goals and fourth in points. He has also set single-season AHL career highs in goals, points, penalty minutes and power play goals.

The 5-11, 184-pound Powell, Ohio native is a graduate of the Ohio Blue Jackets AAA program. He played two seasons at Miami University from 2016-18 and two at The Ohio State University from 2018-20 before making his professional debut with Cleveland in 2020-21.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Tuesday when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Game time from Bell Centre is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.