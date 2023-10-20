Blue Jackets activate Zach Werenski off Injured Reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Zach Werenski off Injured Reserve and have designated left wing Liam Foudy non-roster and placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The club has also activated right wing Jordan Dumais off Injured/Non-Roster and loaned to the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Werenski, 26, has missed the last two games with a quad contusion suffered in the team’s season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers on October 12. The 6-2, 213-pound defenseman has posted 79 goals and 166 assists for 245 points with 93 penalty minutes, 18 power play goals and 1,087 shots on goal, while averaging 23:12 of ice time in 417 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2016-17. He collected 3-5-8 in 13 contests with the club in 2022-23 before missing the last 69 games of the season due to a shoulder injury. A native of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Werenski was selected eighth overall by the Blue Jackets at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Foudy, 23, has registered 7-12-19 with 14 penalty minutes and 111 shots on goal, while averaging 12:15 of ice time in 90 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut during the 2019-20 campaign. He notched 7-7-14 and eight penalty minutes on 12:08 TOI/GP in 62 appearances with the club in 2022-23. The 6-2, 193-pound native of Scarborough, Ontario was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, 18th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

Dumais, 19, was placed on the Injured/Non-Roster list with an upper body injury to begin the season. He has notched 103-175-278 with 32 penalty minutes, 37 power play goals and 452 shots on goal in 172 career QMJHL games with the Mooseheads. The 5-8, 175-pound forward was named to the CHL’s First All-Star Team and captured the Michel-Briere Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the QMJHL in 2022-23 after leading the league in assists, points, GWG and points-per-game (2.19) with 54-86-140 and 12 game-winning goals in 64 contests. A native of L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec, Dumais was selected by Columbus in the third round, 96th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight vs. the Calgary Flames. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.