Blue Jackets activate Boqvist off IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Adam Boqvist off Injured Reserve, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Boqvist, 23, has missed the past three games with an upper body injury suffered at Calgary on January 25. He has recorded seven assists with 23 shots on goal, while averaging 18:36 of ice time in 20 contests with the Blue Jackets this season. The 6-0, 189-pound native of Falun, Sweden has posted 22-60-82 with 40 penalty minutes and 244 shots on goal in 194 career games with the Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks since being selected eighth overall by the Blackhawks at the 2018 NHL Draft. He was acquired in a trade by Columbus from Chicago on July 23, 2021 and has totaled 16-37-53 with 20 penalty minutes and 155 shots on goal in 118 appearances with the team.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. The game may also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 105.7 FM in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.